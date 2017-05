Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gagan Ferrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 890 Reaffirmed Honour Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Kissandhan Agri Financial Services P LST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Assigned Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Novelty Reddy & Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed P.N. Gadgil And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A3+ Paras Ram Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Pbm Polytex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 105 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Anant Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac CARE A4 225 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Stamlo Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavesh Stone Crushing Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1583.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 201.16 CR Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA 39500 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds - Series CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed 2012 Gail (India) Ltd LT Bonds - Series CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed 2015 Gail (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Garg And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Reaffirmed enhanced from 11.69 cr Grand Hira Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Gvk Emergency Management And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175 Reaffirmed Institute Gvk Emergency Management And Research Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Institute reduced from 34 CR Gvk Emri LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 383 Reaffirmed A3 Honour Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 603.2 Reaffirmed Ifmr-Fimpact Investment Fund IFMR-FImpact CARE AA - Reaffirmed Investment Fund Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 610.6 Reaffirmed Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Kissandhan Agri Financial Services P LLT Bk Fac CARE A- 350 Assigned L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. NCD CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Cumulative Lincoln Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Man Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.4 Revised from CARE BBB Novelty Reddy & Reddy Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Reaffirmed Omark International Bk Fac -- Suspended P.N. Gadgil And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Assigned P.N. Gadgil And Sons Bk Fac CARE A-/ A2+ 1750 Revised from CARE BBB+ /A3+ enhanced from 100 cr Paras Ram Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Revised from CARE C reduced from 9.34 CR Pbm Polytex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 444.7 Reaffirmed Ptc India Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE A+ 300* Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA 10000 Assigned Samrat Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.3 Assigned Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sarala Project Works Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 900 Reaffirmed A3+ Saraswati Associates Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Reaffirmed Saraswati Associates Company Bk Fac CARE B /A4 45 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3 CR Sarvottam Realcon Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.30 crore Shri Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 394.8 Reaffirmed Shubh Cotton Bk Fac -- Suspended Silicon Jewel Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1019.9 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non-FB CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 45000 Reaffirmed Sohum Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspended South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 480 Reaffirmed Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Stamlo Hotels Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ A3+ 85 Revised from CARE BBB /A3+ Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 130 Revised from CARE BBB Reduced from Rs.41 crore Super Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81 Assigned Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Susp