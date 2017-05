Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Applicomp (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1280 Reaffirmed Century Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Reaffirmed Choudhary Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A4 5320 Assigned Non-fund based working capital limit GJS Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Revised from CARE A4 JSW Power Trading Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3000 Reaffirmed Kanara Hardwares ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Mount Powders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Revised from CARE A4+ (Reduced from 6.00 CR ) Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Penna Cement Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1800 Reaffirmed S.P. Malik & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Shalimar Paints Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 762.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed SRI Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 52 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Pandey ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Western Carriers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Engineers Bk Fac - - Suspended Applicomp (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed B. P. Plyboard Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagwati Steel Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Century Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Chiripal Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Choudhary Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B 10638.2 Assigned Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE B 2987.1 Assigned based working capital limits GJS Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from CARE BB+ Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indigo Multifab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Indus Udyog & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220.9 Assigned Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 336.5 Assigned Jay Bharat Metcast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Assigned A4 JSW Power Trading Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Kanara Hardwares LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54 Assigned Kinjal Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maa Usha Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 199.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Mansarover Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Reaffirmed Mount Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 7.07CR ) Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 48.30CR) Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD issue ProvCARE AAA 1950 Reaffirmed (SO (reduced from 197CR) Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8311.5 Reaffirmed Penna Cement Industries Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 350 Reaffirmed Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Radhegovindkripa Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 695 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 59.50CR) Royal Marwar Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.P. Malik & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.4 Revised from CARE D Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 4 Revised from CARE D Shalimar Paints Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1340 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shalimar Paints Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 207.5 Revised from A3 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 421.8 Reaffirmed SRI Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 199 Reaffirmed Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Times Fibrefill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vidhya Peeth Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Vinod Kumar Pandey LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Western Carriers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 970 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.