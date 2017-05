Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 770 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 73 Cr) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32 Cr) Deep Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Deep Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 775 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- LOC - - Withdrawn Globion India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.50 Cr) Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Hi-Reach Construction EquiPMEnts Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamal Encon Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Krupadeep Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 77.5 Assigned L B Kunjir ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.35 Cr) Punjab National Bank Corporate CARE CGR 2 Reaffirmed Governance Rating (CGR) Raghuvir Oil Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89.5 Assigned Ranchhod Oil Mill Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 660 Reaffirmed Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd CP # CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 125 Revised from CARE A4 Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.8 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd Medium Term CARE A-(FD) 100 Reaffirmed Instruments LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anutex Shopping Mall Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.52 Cr) Aristo Realty Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2457.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 320.23 Cr) Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 3450 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (enhanced from 225 Cr) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8724.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.217.98 Cr) Deep Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Deep Timbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Deligentia Energy & Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 690 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 567.8 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs 57 Cr] Five-Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned Gateway Fabrics Bk Fac - - Suspended Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 308.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33.83 Cr) GMR Infrastructure (Mauritius) Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Hiraco Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1226.5 Assigned Hi-Reach Construction EquiPMEnts Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from Ltd CARE B Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (Increased from 5.51 Cr) J S R Mulbagal Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE D 1097 Revised from CARE BB- Kamal Encon Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex Bk Fac - - Suspended Kedia Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kiah Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 85 Reaffirmed Krupadeep Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned L B Kunjir LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 433.8 Reaffirmed Lucky Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac - - Suspended Maat India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Meneta Automotive Components Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 283.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.56.69 Cr) PME Power Solutions (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 1360 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs.156 Cr) Prabhat Steel Trader Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Rajgreen Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended Ranchhod Oil Mill Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 800 Reaffirmed Seabird Distriparks (Chennai) Pvt Ltd proposed Bk - - Withdrawn facility Shankar Agro Food LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Shankar Agro Food LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sheetal Jewellery House Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 173 Reaffirmed Sheth Creators And Constructors Pvt Proposed NCD issue CARE BB 1250 Assigned Ltd Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 225.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A3 Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 638.7 Revised from CARE BB Shri Samarth Paper And Board Mill LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.6 Assigned Suvidha Microfin LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (FB) CARE BB/ 4860 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Tara Jewels Ltd LT / ST (Non-fund CARE BB/ 2570 Revised from Based) CARE A4 CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 93.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.94 Cr) Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 60 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Ujjwal Luxury Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Vrindaa Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 12Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post ShiPMEnt & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.