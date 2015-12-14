Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 700 Placed on (Non-fund based) credit watch Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac (fund CARE A2+ 400 Placed on based) credit watch Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bharat Wire Rope Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 61.9 Revised from CARE A3 Ginni International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 496.6 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Jogani Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Kail Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A1 (SO) 2750 Reaffirmed capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Kay Kay Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Reaffirmed Kic Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2 400 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Millennium Appliances India Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A1 (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Narmada Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 652.5 Reaffirmed Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Ltd Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 750.7 Reaffirmed Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 250 Reaffirmed Precision Camshaft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 320 Revised from CARE A3+ Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed Qutone Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.9 Assigned Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Chemical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 70 Assigned Shri Gajanan Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE A1 (SO 1670 Reaffirmed capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VI The Nagpur Pallottine Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 750 Revised from CARE A2+ Vellapally Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 5241.2 Revised from Producers Union Ltd CARE AA Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 6235 Revised from Producers Union Ltd A1+ CARE AA / CARE A1+ A. K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BB+ A. K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4 Adi Texfab Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 209 Reaffirmed Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 375 Placed on based) credit watch Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 375 Placed on based) credit watch Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Revised from CARE BB+ Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Reaffirmed Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 146.6 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A120 Reaffirmed Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 876 Reaffirmed Anveshan Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 424.6 Reaffirmed Arun Steel Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172 Reaffirmed Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose Himghar LT Bk Fac CARE B 91.3 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Bharat Wire Rope Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 3300 Assigned Bharat Wire Rope Ltd LT Bk Fac ( CC) CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Bharat Wire Rope Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn Chemtrols Industries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1560.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Emami Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Issue Ginni International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1745.8 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- FB LT- CC CARE A- 8000 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- FB LT- TL CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- Non Fund CARE A-/CARE A142500 Reclassified Based- LT/ST- LC/BG from CARE A1 Jawahar Sehtakari Sahakari Sakhar Bk Fac Suspended Karkhana Ltd Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCD(NCDs)- CARE AA Final Rating Series- A Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series- BCARE AA Final Rating Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed NCDs - CARE AA Reaffirmed Series- A Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed CARE AA Final Rating NCDsSeries- B K R B S Jewelery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Kail Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 541.8 Reaffirmed # Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and other group companies Kail Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE A (SO) 2750 Reaffirmed capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Kay Kay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Revised from CARE B+ Kic Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 362.5 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 110 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9401.8 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 10600 Reaffirmed A2 Ma Moni Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Revised from CARE B Millennium Appliances India Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE A (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed capital^ # Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and other group companies Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 124 Assigned Narmada Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.9 Reaffirmed Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 550 Reaffirmed Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac# CARE A 600 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) #backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited. Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLong/ST Bk CARE A 100 Reaffirmed Fac(proposed)* (SO)/CARE A1(SO) *proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 592 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Precision Camshaft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1286.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Precision Camshaft Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 475 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from CARE B Qutone Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1038.5 Assigned Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 223 Revised from CARE BBB- Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.5 Revised from CARE B Saraswati Chemical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 50 Assigned Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE D 110 Revised from CARE B+ Shree Deosharwali Oil Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Assigned A3 Shri Gajanan Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.6 Assigned Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 241.9 Reaffirmed # Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and other group companies Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE A (SO) 2980 Reaffirmed capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VI The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.9 Reaffirmed Vellapally Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.6 Reaffirmed Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 103.7 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.