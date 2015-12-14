Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 700 Placed on
(Non-fund based) credit watch
Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac (fund CARE A2+ 400 Placed on
based) credit watch
Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed
Anabond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed
Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Atul Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Wire Rope Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed
Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 61.9 Revised from
CARE A3
Ginni International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 496.6 Reaffirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company.
Jogani Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Kail Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A1 (SO) 2750 Reaffirmed
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee by VIL
Kay Kay Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Reaffirmed
Kic Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed
Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2 400 Reaffirmed
*carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Millennium Appliances India Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A1 (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee by VIL
Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned
Narmada Extrusions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 652.5 Reaffirmed
Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned
Ltd
Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 750.7 Reaffirmed
Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 250 Reaffirmed
Precision Camshaft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 320 Revised from
CARE A3+
Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Reaffirmed
Qutone Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.9 Assigned
Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Chemical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 70 Assigned
Shri Gajanan Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned
Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned
Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE A1 (SO 1670 Reaffirmed
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee by VI
The Nagpur Pallottine Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 750 Revised from
CARE A2+
Vellapally Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mehsana District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 5241.2 Revised from
Producers Union Ltd CARE AA
Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 6235 Revised from
Producers Union Ltd A1+ CARE AA /
CARE A1+
A. K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from
CARE BB+
A. K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from
/CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE
A4
Adi Texfab Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 209 Reaffirmed
Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 375 Placed on
based) credit watch
Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 375 Placed on
based) credit watch
Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Revised from
CARE BB+
Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Reaffirmed
Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Anabond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 146.6 Reaffirmed
Anabond Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A120 Reaffirmed
Ankalesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 876 Reaffirmed
Anveshan Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 424.6 Reaffirmed
Arun Steel Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172 Reaffirmed
Baba Jhareswar Multipurpose Himghar LT Bk Fac CARE B 91.3 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Bharat Wire Rope Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 3300 Assigned
Bharat Wire Rope Ltd LT Bk Fac ( CC) CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Bharat Wire Rope Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn
Chemtrols Industries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended
/CARE A3
Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1560.6 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Emami Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Issue
Ginni International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1745.8 Reaffirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- FB LT- CC CARE A- 8000 Reaffirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- FB LT- TL CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- Non Fund CARE A-/CARE A142500 Reclassified
Based- LT/ST- LC/BG from CARE A1
Jawahar Sehtakari Sahakari Sakhar Bk Fac Suspended
Karkhana Ltd
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCD(NCDs)- CARE AA Final Rating
Series- A
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series- BCARE AA Final Rating
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed NCDs - CARE AA Reaffirmed
Series- A
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed CARE AA Final Rating
NCDsSeries- B
K R B S Jewelery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned
Kail Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 541.8 Reaffirmed
# Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and
other group companies
Kail Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE A (SO) 2750 Reaffirmed
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee by VIL
Kay Kay Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Revised from
CARE B+
Kic Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 362.5 Reaffirmed
Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 110 Reaffirmed
Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 300 Reaffirmed
A1+
Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9401.8 Reaffirmed
Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 10600 Reaffirmed
A2
Ma Moni Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Revised from
CARE B
Millennium Appliances India Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE A (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
capital^
# Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and
other group companies
Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 124 Assigned
Narmada Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.9 Reaffirmed
Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 550 Reaffirmed
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac# CARE A 600 Reaffirmed
(SO)/CARE A1
(SO)
#backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided
by Pennar Industries Limited.
Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLong/ST Bk CARE A 100 Reaffirmed
Fac(proposed)* (SO)/CARE
A1(SO)
*proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
provided by Pennar Industries Limited
Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 592 Reaffirmed
/CARE A2
Precision Camshaft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1286.3 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Precision Camshaft Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 475 Revised from
A2 CARE BBB+/
CARE A3+
Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from
CARE B
Qutone Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1038.5 Assigned
Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 223 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Rolex Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.5 Revised from
CARE B
Saraswati Chemical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 50 Assigned
Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE D 110 Revised from
CARE B+
Shree Deosharwali Oil Industries Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended
Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned
Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50 Assigned
A3
Shri Gajanan Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.6 Assigned
Shubh Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned
Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 241.9 Reaffirmed
# Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and other group
companies
Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE A (SO) 2980 Reaffirmed
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee by VI
The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.9 Reaffirmed
Vellapally Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed
Venkatesh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.6 Reaffirmed
Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 103.7 Revised from
CARE B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)