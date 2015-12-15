Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Bej Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 46 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 94.84 Cr) Kay Kay Scaffolding Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdCP / STD CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4,500 crore) Nexus Feeds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Revised from CARE A4 Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based CARE A1 45 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Wheel Packaging ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P. Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 525.3 Reaffirmed Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 485.18 Cr) Ahir Salt And Allied Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 342.5 Assigned Baba Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 94.5 Reaffirmed Bej Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 5.22 Cr) Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 97 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.3 Assigned Dev Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Dhairya International Bk Fac - - Suspended Dhanlaxmi Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads LtdLT NCD (NCD) issue CARE AAA(SO) 6000 Assigned Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) Provisional Trust November 2015 Jay Jay Mills (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3876.5 Reaffirmed Kay Kay Scaffolding Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 27 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdPerpetual Debt CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdNCDs CARE AA+ 95000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8500 crore) Man Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 2500 Assigned @backed by Letter of Comfort from Man Industries (India) Ltd Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Mfl Securitisation Trust Xiii Liquidity Facility - - Withdrawn Nakoda Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1145.6 Reaffirmed Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 96 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.4 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.11.49 crore] Parth Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE A 150 Reaffirmed Fac Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 49.2 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs 8.61 Crore] Republic Auto Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Krishna Motor Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Sneha Kinetic Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A-(SO) 6710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 521 Cr) ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (rated CARE A-). Sri Ram Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43.6 Assigned Tree House Education & Accessories LT Fund based Bk CARE A 1028 % Ltd Fac Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 160 Revised from CARE AA- Truetzschler India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA / 100 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE AA-/ CARE A1+ Ujala Minerals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Venus Trust March 2013 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Vinaykumar & Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended Wheel Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned White Pearls Hotels And Investments LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B Yogi Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)