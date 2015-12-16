Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BMW Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 632 Assigned Hermes Distillery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Network Clothing Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Revised from Ltd CARE A- (enhanced from 7 Cr) Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A / 220 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 CARE A- / CARE A2+ (enhanced from 21 Cr) BMW Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4868 Assigned Dhara Motor Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BB Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 413.1 Assigned Hermes Distillery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Assigned Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2354.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (increased from Rs. 200 cr) Jagat Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 1369.9 Revised from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 (reduced from Rs. 220 cr) Jindalwood Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended M.S. Solvent Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2660.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 283.85 Cr) (reduced from 11 Cr) Mp Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2278.7 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 235 Cr) Network Clothing Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 690.6 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.70.19 crore] New Era Enviro Ventures (Karimnagar) LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 1000 Provisional Pvt Ltd *proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited. Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 185 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 23.10 Cr) Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 75 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended TM Harbour Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 32.4 Reaffirmed TM Harbour Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A / 100 Reaffirmed CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)