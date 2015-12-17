Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BLA Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Assigned Jai Mata Dee Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 Cr) JSW Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Revised from CARE A2+ Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed out of working capital limits) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Magadh Micro Towers & Transmission PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.70 Cr) Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 238.2 Reaffirmed Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the short-term non-fund based facilities of RMPL with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Sarvesh Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Hari Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Prints LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Bhima Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended BLA Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 5719.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 Cr) Blue Star Infotech Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ezone Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 467.7 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 39.26 Cr) Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 360 Suspension CARE A3 revoked and Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.21 crore) Goel Roadways LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Jai Kar Techno Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Jai Mata Dee Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed JSW Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 19605.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2093.48 crore) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 9300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.860.00 crore) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD Issue - I* CARE AA 266.7 Reaffirmed * Outstanding as on September 30, 2015 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD Issue - IV CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed and V* * Outstanding as on September 30, 2015 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA/ 58648.5 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs.5,065.00 crore) Magadh Micro Towers & Transmission LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Revised from Pvt Ltd. CARE C Mahadev Building Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 88 Assigned Mahavir Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41 Reaffirmed Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105.4 Assigned MM TV Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Assigned Modi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 188.6 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed P.G.Infrastructure & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.8 Revised from CARE B PGH International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 887.4 Reaffirmed Platinum Ispat Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Yield Maximiser Aif- Scheme IAlternative CARE AAA (AIF) Assigned Investment Fund (AIF) schemes Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate CARE BBB 1350 Revised from Guarantee@ CARE BBB- @ extended to BBT Elevated Road Private Limited (BERPL), an SPV, for term loan of Rs.135 crore for elevated road project. The guarantee is to be operated through a structured payment mechanism for timely transfer of the required funds for payment of principal and interest (to the extent of Rs.135.0 crore) to a designated account. Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BBB 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- Roop Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 672.4 Reaffirmed Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 524.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 514 Revised from CARE B Sarvesh Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE B+ Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 109.4 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Hari Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 204.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.89 Cr) Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2890.6 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd (enhanced from 12.11 Cr) Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 4100 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CARE A4 Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 129 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 130 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Uttranchal Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 430 Reaffirmed Zenith Strips Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)