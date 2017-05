Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.150 crore) Adi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Adi Tradelink ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed NonFund Based Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3+ 2700 Assigned Term Loan Allanasons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed (Enhance from Rs. 500.00 crore) Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO)# 23.2 Reaffirmed # The ratings are backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged sales proceeds from Arvind Ltd. (Arvind; rated: CARE A+ & CARE A1+) Central U.P. Gas Ltd ST Non-FB Fac CARE A1 150 Assigned G4S Secure Solutions India Pvtltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225 Reaffirmed Inducto Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 96492.5 Revised from CARE A1 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP CARE A2+ 41500 Revised from CARE A1 K.D. Iron & Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Lodha Offset Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Assigned R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 18.8 Assigned Shristi Infrastructure Development ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from Corporation Ltd /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 96 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.60 CR) Stanlubes & Specialities (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Revised from CARE A4 Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 121.5 Assigned/ Reclassified from LT, CARE BB+ Trans Agro India Ltd ST Bk Fac - LC CARE A2+ 200 Assigned Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2+ 1210 Assigned Worlds Window Infrastructure And ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Logistics Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.350 crore) Abeer Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)# 1500 Reaffirmed # The rating is backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged job work receipts and lease rental receivables from Arvind Ltd. (Arvind; rated: CARE A+ & CARE A1+) Achal Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)# 1210 Reaffirmed # The ratings are backed by the first charge on the escrow of envisaged sales proceeds from Arvind Ltd. (Arvind; rated: CARE A+ & CARE A1+) Adi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 154.2 Reaffirmed Adi Tradelink LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT (NCD) - 0 Withdrawn^ Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Fac-Fund based Andhra Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 765.5 Revised from CARE AA Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)# 952 Reaffirmed (reduced from 116.00 crore) Avinash Chalana & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Avinash Chalana & Co Long -term/ST CARE BB+ /CARE 80 Revised from Bk Fac A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Charms India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 900 Assigned Dishman Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Essem 18 Constructions Bk Fac - - Withdrawn G4S Secure Solutions India Pvtltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Gulmohar Traders Long -term/ST CARE BB+ / 100 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 Inducto Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400* Reaffirmed *Total limit is Rs. 150 crore of LC and the CC is the sublimit of the same and capped at Rs. 40 crore. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 229887.5Revised from CARE A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE A 5000 Revised from CARE A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE A 10000 Revised from CARE A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-III CARE A 8620 Revised from CARE A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A 1000 Revised from Programme-IV CARE A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-V CARE A 7500 Revised from CARE A+ Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawal (Proposed TL)* *Proposed term loan aggregating Rs.10 crore was rated CARE B+. Since the company has not availed the facility, the same has been withdrawn at the request of the company and as per CARE's withdrawal policy. Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed K.D. Iron & Steel Company Issuer Rating - - Withdrawn K.D. Iron & Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 401.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.68.04 crore) Lavasa Corporation Ltd Proposed CARE B(SO)* 5250 Assigned Compulsory Convertible PS (CCPS) Lodha Offset Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.5 Assigned Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 50000 Assigned Distribution Co. Ltd Niil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.42 CR) Pride Purple Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225 Reaffirmed Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 835.3 Revised from CARE AA Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 177.3 Assigned Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 42.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 4 CR) Satsangi Traders Pvt Ltd Long -term/ST CARE BB+ / 120 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 (enhanced from 8 CR) Shristi Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 2000 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Shristi Housing Development Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1100 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Shristi Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from Corporation Ltd CARE BBB Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 644.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.69 CR) Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Long -term/ST CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Bk Fac /CARE A3 (enhanced from 103 CR) Spectrum Foods Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Stallion Enterprise Long -term/ST CAREB+ /CARE A450 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Stanlubes & Specialities (India) Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B 44.2 Revised from CARE B+ Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 887.4 Revised from CARE BB Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd Long -term/ST CARE BBB- 290 Revised from Bk Fac /CARE A3 CARE BB+ Trans Agro India Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Trans Agro India Ltd LT (FB) / CARE BBB+ 650 Assigned ST (Non-FB) Bk Fac /CARE A2+ - CC/LC Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)- CC CARE BBB+ 350 Assigned Limit Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - CARE BBB+ 270 Assigned TL Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) / CARE BBB+ 170 Assigned ST Bk Fac /CARE A2+ (Non-fundbased) Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 683.6 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure And Long -term/ST CARE A- / 155 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A2+ Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 311.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 23.31) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 