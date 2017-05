Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Convention Hotels India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from CARE A4 Coreline Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A2+ 95 Reaffirmed Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Forward CARE A2+ 36.6 Reaffirmed Cover) PP Rolling Mills Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Suspension Pvt Ltd revoked and revised from CARE A4 Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Trf Ltd ST Debt programme CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from (including CP)* CARE A1+ Upper India Steel Manufacturing And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 199 Reaffirmed Engineering Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A To Z Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 275 Assigned Alwar General Finance Company Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Convention Hotels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1800 Revised from CARE B+ * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Non-Convertible Debenture issue of Sylvanus Properties Ltd with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Cream Jewellery LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 DBL Bankhlafata Dogawa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 950 Assigned Hindustan Enviro Life Protection LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Services Ltd Hsil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8271.3 Revised from CARE A+ India Land Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE A 156.7 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+ Kumar & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 81.5 Reaffirmed Megafine Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 320 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Fund based Bk CARE BBB 2735.8 Reaffirmed Fac Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Fund based Bk CARE D Withdrawn Fac /Revised from CARE BBB NVR Infrastructure & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 648.5 Reaffirmed Pp Rolling Mills Manufacturing CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 114.7 Suspension Pvt Ltd revoked and revised from CARE BB PP Rolling Mills Manufacturing Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Suspension Pvt Ltd A4+ revoked and revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.2 Reaffirmed Samay Irrigation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Sri Sendrayaperumal Transports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.9 Assigned Sspt Logistics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.9 Assigned Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3114 Reaffirmed Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 222.6 Reaffirmed Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCDs @ CARE AA- (SO) 1000 Assigned Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCDs 1500 Withdrawn * @ The provisional rating is subject to the execution of corporate guarantee deed to be extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) to the lenders of Sylvanus Properties Limited for the repayment obligation. TRF Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3571.7 Revised from CARE A+ TRF Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 14000 Revised from A2+ CARE A+/CARE A1+ TRF Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Upper India Steel Manufacturing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 591 Reaffirmed Engineering Co. Ltd Vesta Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 34.5 Revised from CARE B+ Vesta Equipment Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 85 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.