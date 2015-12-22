Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balasore Aloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 411.7 Revised from CARE A4+ Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 29.50 Cr) Everest Holovisions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Transports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.6 Assigned Global Offshore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A2+ 230 Revised from Non-FB CARE A1+ PE Electronics Ltd ST- Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Working capital Sky Appliances Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed capital Symega Savoury Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 15 Reaffirmed Techno Kart India Ltd ST - Bk Fac - CARE A3 1600 Reaffirmed Working capital ^ Tulsi Devi Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135.6 Assigned Alcibie Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs# CARE A- (SO) Provisional # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Alcibie Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) Provisional # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Awlesh Kumar Singh Bk Fac - - Suspended Balasore Aloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 490.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 66.80 Cr) Boss Ceramics Bk Fac - - Suspended Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 368419 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.33,166.84 crore) Dhanuka Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 241.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.00 crore) Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 25.03 Cr) Everest Holovisions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.9 Reaffirmed Ganpat Rai Kewal Ram Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ghatge Patil Transports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Assigned Ginni Refractories Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 10 Cr) Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 243.39 Revised from CARE AA- Global Offshore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A 440 Revised from Limits CARE AA- IFMR Fimpact Long-Term Multi Asset Alternative CARE AA- (AIF) Assigned Class Fund Investment Fund IMLRT Feb 2015 B Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn IMLRT Sep 2015 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Kissan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Manto Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs# CARE A- (SO) Provisional # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Manto Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) Provisional # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Mayur Wovens Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Muthoot Mercantile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed PE Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 309.6 Reaffirmed #Term loan facilities of Rs.30.96 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) and other group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations PE Electronics Ltd LT- Bk Fac- CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Working capital Prakash Whitegold Ginners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prasadhini Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT-Bk Fac- TLLease CARE B+ 120 Assigned Rental Discounting Prasadhini Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Rental Discounting CARE B+ 30 Assigned Rajena Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 333.7 Reaffirmed Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac: ProposedCARE A- (SO) 37.3 Provisional Sarvesh Agencies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriniwas Engineering Auto Components Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT Bk Fac CARE D 43018.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 3010 Reaffirmed Ltd (NFB- LC/BG) Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) NCD CARE D 310 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from Rs.2840 crore] Sks Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Proposed NCD CARE D 2277.4 Reaffirmed Ltd [Reduced from Rs.312 crore] Sky Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn Sky Appliances Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 299.9 Reaffirmed #Term loan facilities of Rs.29.99 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) and other group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations Sky Appliances Ltd LT- Bk Fac- CARE BBB 2750 Reaffirmed Working capital Swastik Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.8 Reaffirmed Symega Savoury Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 115.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.28 Cr) Techno Kart India Ltd LT - Bk Fac TL# CARE A (SO) 377.3 Reaffirmed Techno Kart India Ltd LT - Bk Fac - CARE BBB 3687.5 Reaffirmed Working capital ^ Tulsi Devi Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 18.6 Assigned Welspun Solar Kannada Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1150.8 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 117.46 Cr) Western Electrotrans Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.