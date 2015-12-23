Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AI Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 598.4 Revised from CARE A3+ Arihant Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Aventura Components Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)* 230 Reaffirmed *backed by the corporate guarantee provided by FontusWater Private Limited. Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Freshtrop Fruits Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Moksh Agarbatti Company Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Munnangi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 16 Revised from CARE A4 Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 27.5 Revised From CARE A4 Park Felts Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 25.9 Assigned Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 47 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Stone India Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 173 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1510 Reaffirmed Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 109 Reaffirmed Trimax It Infrastructure And Services Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AI Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1063.2 Revised from CARE BBB Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 500 Assigned A3+ Arihant Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Assigned Aventura Components Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*170 Reaffirmed *backed by the corporate guarantee provided by FontusWater Private Limited. Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 177.5 Reaffirmed Bhakti Extraction Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ Suspended Bil Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bil Infratech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A4+ Budge Budge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 181.1 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) Reaffirmed Etawah Chakeri (Kanpur) Highway Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15500 Reaffirmed Fontus Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Fontus Water Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 320 Reaffirmed A3 Freshtrop Fruits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 103 Reaffirmed Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd NCD issue CARE A (SO) 1800.9 Withdrawn * *The 'Provisional' rating for the proposed NCD of Rs.241.55 crore is withdrawn as the terms of the proposed structure as provided by the company to CARE were not complied with. Highend Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Ksr Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Lala Kashi Nath Seth Jewellers Pvt LtdBk Fac CARE BB Suspended Matrix Developers Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BBB (SO) Withdrawn Moksh Agarbatti Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 141.2 Reaffirmed Munnangi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 353.3 Revised from CARE BB Navneet Education Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 3020 Reaffirmed A1+ Nilkanth Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50.7 Revised From CARE BB Noida International University Bk facility CARE BB Suspended Park Felts Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 114.1 Assigned Pnc Kanpur Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2680 Revised from CARE BBB- Pradeep Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.7 Reaffirmed Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5 Revised from CARE BBB Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 229.2 Assigned Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 79.7 Assigned A4 Stone India Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 365 Revised from CARE BB- Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Thatavarthi Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 457.5 Revised from CARE BB- Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 232.8 Reaffirmed *The bank facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guaranteed by Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Pvt Ltd [Trimax, rated CARE A-/A2]. Trimax It Infrastructure And Services Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 6146.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 135.9 Revised from Products Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 30 Revised from Products Pvt Ltd A2 CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)