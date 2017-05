Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Brain Systems And Software Pvt LtdShort- term Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Anjani Portland Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed *-backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited (CCCL) Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE D 300 Revised from (Non-FB) CARE A3 Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A3 Century Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 765 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *-carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Assigned Excelsource International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 170 Revised From CARE A4 Five Core Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 365 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Krishna Tissues Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Revised from CARE A3+ Oracle Granito Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Prerna Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Prescient Color Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 + 40 Reaffirmed Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Reed And Pick Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Riwasa Tiles Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 52.5 Reaffirmed Surgicion Medequip Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Assigned Seya Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2 60 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A3+ Talin International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 26.8 Reaffirmed York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ace Brain Systems And Software Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA (SO) 800 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) *-backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited Anjani Portland Cement Ltd NCD (NCD) Issue* CARE AA (SO) 600 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) *-backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Chettinad Cement Corporation Limited Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Proposed Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1350 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Bharat Hotels Ltd (rated CARE D) Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO)@ @backed by letter of comfort from Bharat Hotels Ltd (rated 'CARE D') Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO)* 100 Final Rating *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO)* 500 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA+(SO)* 2500 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD Provisional 400 Reaffirmed CARE AA+ (SO) * *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac* Provisional 2000 Reaffirmed CARE AA+ (SO) * *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7710.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1433.1 Revised from CARE BBB Century Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 98.1 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4085 Revised from CARE AA- Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL Withdrawn Five Core Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Jaisingh Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Jaisingh Alloys Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 220 Assigned (Fund A4+ Based/Non-fund Based) Jalore Jaswantpura Bot Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 347.8 Reaffirmed K. S. Cotex (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 5.8 Reaffirmed K. S. Cotex (I) Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 67.4 Reaffirmed K.S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1.2 Reaffirmed K.S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE BB+ 2000 Assigned Krishna Tissues Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 512.4 Revised from CARE BBB Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1500 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Bharat Hotels Ltd (rated 'CARE D'). Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 96140 Assigned Murarilal Agarwal Contractor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Oracle Granito Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 428.9 Reaffirmed Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.2 Revised from CARE BB Osmed Formulations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Long-term A4 rating revised from CARE BB Paradise Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81 Assigned Paradise Polymers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Pellet Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 285 Assigned Pengvin Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45.6 Revised from CARE BB- Pengvin Ceramics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 13 Revised from A4 CARE BB- Prerna Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Prescient Color Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 277.9 Reaffirmed Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 252.7 Revised from CARE B Rave@ Moti Entertainment Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BBB /CARE Withdrawn A3 Reed And Pick LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Riwasa Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.2 Reaffirmed Sai Chakra Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac-TL * CARE A- (SO) 2350 Assigned *The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable and unconditional Partial corporate guarantee provided by Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. for a principal amount of Rs.200 crore plus interest accrued and accruing at the rate mentioned in the sanction letter. Sai Chakra Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- Bk CARE A- (SO) 150 Assigned Overdraft * *The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable and unconditional Partial corporate guarantee provided by Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. for a principal amount of Rs.200 crore plus interest accrued and accruing at the rate mentioned in the sanction letter. Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Seya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 480 Revised from CARE BBB Seya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 500 Revised from Based) CARE BBB Shree Bhawani Lumbers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 135 Assigned A4 Siddhi Vinayak Cottsin LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Surgicion Medequip Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned Talin International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A462.5 Reaffirmed Technovinyl Polymers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed The Kandivali Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB The Lake Palace Hotels And Motels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1676.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Venkateshwara Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 83.4 Revised from CARE B+ Venus Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)