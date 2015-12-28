Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3 5 Assigned Non-fundbased Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35000CR) Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5436.5 Reaffirmed Classical Natural Stones ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Assigned Elec Steel Processing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91 Reaffirmed Ems And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Glochem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 193 Revised from CARE A4 High Breetd Fashions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) #100 Assigned # The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Central Bank of India rated CARE AA- (Lower Tier II Bonds). Intec Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) *100 Reaffirmed * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of Maharashtra rated CARE AA (Lower Tier II Bonds). Jay Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.5 Assigned Jay Chemical Industriesltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Revised from CARE A2+ Kovai Medical Center Research And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Neha Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1420 Assigned Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Rolta India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 14953.8 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) S.D.S Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Suman Autos ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Teknotuff Glass Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 55.00CR] Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accra Pac India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Agri Gold Foods And Farm Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Agri Gold Projects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 2800 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series C) (reduced from 500CR) Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series H) (reduced from 500CR) Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series F) Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series G) Andhra Bank LT Bonds CARE AA+ 5001 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1000CR) Andhra Bank Tier - II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Andhra Bank Proposed Tier - II CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III) Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1827 Reaffirmed Arka Leisure And Entertainments Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Best Koki Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 143.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Best Koki Automotive Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk CARE BBB/CARE 50 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Chandigarh Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Chandigarh Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Classical Natural Stones LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Echanda Urja Pvt Ltd LT Fund based Bk CARE BBB 5000 Assigned Limits Elec Steel Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 99.5 Revised from CARE BB- Ems And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Facor Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27CR) Facor Power Ltd LT/ ST Bk CARE D/CARE D 150 Reaffirmed Future Market Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2438.6 Reaffirmed Glochem Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 114.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Glochem Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 283 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4 Gvk Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed* *Short-term rating has been withdrawn Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6750 Revised from CARE BBB+ Intec Capital Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Jay Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Assigned Jay Chemical Industriesltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 682.6 Revised from CARE A Jay Chemical Industriesltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2250 Revised A1+ from CARE A Jenis Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.8 Assigned Jenis Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 20 Assigned A4 Kamal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kovai Medical Center Research And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 399 Revised from Educational Trust CARE BBB- Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ - Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mona Township Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Neha Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 Assigned Nishta Mall Management Co. Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Northwest Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 486 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.50.77 crore] Osprey E-Commerce Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Precious Energy Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1186.3 Reaffirmed Precision Realty Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO)* 983.8 Reaffirmed *backed by the corporate guarantee of Future Market Network Ltd. Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2680.5 Assigned Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A 117.8 Reaffirmed Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155 Assigned Rolta India Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Rolta India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 11105.5 Revised from CARE A+ Rolta India Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 4000 Revised from CARE A+ S.D.S Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 132.8 Assigned Charitable Society Shri Guru Ramdas Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Suman Autos LT Bk Fac CARE BB 47 Assigned Teknotuff Glass Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.1 Assigned Trilok Security Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB- Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 757.5 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 244.5 Assigned Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)