Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 30 Reaffirmed Coffee Day Global Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 1392.5 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 125.30 Cr) Coffee Day Global Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 100 Revised from CARE A1 * Based on undertaking from the company that at any given point of time the borrowings under CP program will not exceed the cash balance and liquid investments Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from (Non-Fund based) CARE A3 GCL Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE A4 Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit ST Bk Fac CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1535 Reaffirmed Metro Agri-Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.6 Assigned Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3.5 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 450 Reaffirmed Avirat Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20 Cr) Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 2267.3 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 159.80 Cr) Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE A+ 381.8 Revised from CARE A Coffee Day Global Ltd NCD CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE A Cts Industries Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Dental And Medical Education Trust Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 150 Revised from based) CARE BBB- Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 182.1 Revised from CARE BBB- ESS Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB 75 Reaffirmed ESS Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB 95 Reaffirmed GCL Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 177.1 Revised from CARE B Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 30 Reaffirmed CARE A4 H.G. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kanakadurga Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 628 Reaffirmed (reduced from 66.94 Cr) Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1722.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.207.37 crore) M J Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 156.7 Assigned M J Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE C/ 27 Assigned CARE A4 Maa Jaychandi Multipurpose Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.9 Reaffirmed Storage Pvt Ltd Metro Agri-Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 138.4 Assigned Moderna Jyoti Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Palaparthi Super Speciality Hospitals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Pragati Agri Products Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended R. B. Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 327.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 10.50 Cr) Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed SG Estates Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended SMS Polymers Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 570 Assigned Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 359.8 Assigned TSC Travel Services Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Vatsa Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Vidya Mandir LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 96.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.11 Cr) VNR Enterprise LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 150 Assigned CARE A4 Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 113.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 12.63 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)