Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9580 % Birla Corporation Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 500 % *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company; $ since the same has been repaid Fountain Imports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Gac Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Gujarat Cables And Enamelled Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jambuwala Capital Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 159.5 Reaffirmed P&R Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 850 Reaffirmed Peermade Development Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54.9 Reaffirmed Viraat Fashion ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Vistas Investments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Books Suppliers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amira C Foods International Dmcc Long / ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO ) 1071.6 Assigned /CARE A3+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd. Amira C Foods International Dmcc Long / ST Bk Fac ProCARE BBB 2928.4 Assigned (Proposed) @@ (SO) /CARE A3+ (SO) @@ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd. The rating shall be confirmed once the company meets the condition of execution of Corporate Guarantee Deed by Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd. Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1400 % Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series I) CARE AA+ 1200 % Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series III) CARE AA+ 1500 % Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series IV) CARE AA+ 1300 % Birla Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series II) CARE AA+ 1000 Withdrawn Birla Corporation Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2000 % A1+ Chamunda Pharma Machinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 711.4 Revised from CARE A Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3700 Revised from A1+ CARE A/ CARE A1+ Deepak Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90.9 Reaffirmed Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3414.7 Revised from CARE BBB Fountain Imports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB- Gac Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Guinea Motors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Cables And Enamelled Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jai Maa Sharda Agro & Rice Mills Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Karvy Data Management Services Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kaveri Ginning Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 205.6 Revised from CARE B Kedar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.7 Reaffirmed Krupanidhi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 432 Assigned Krupanidhi Construction LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 32.5 Assigned A4 Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 81.5 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Road Development Issuer Rating CARE A - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed P.P. Jewellers (Delhi) Bk Fac - - Suspended P.P. Jewellers Export Bk Fac - - Suspended Peermade Development Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 94.2 Reaffirmed R.K.Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed R.K.Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 720 Reaffirmed A3+ Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 413 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A2 Robo Silicon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Saraansh Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 179.4 Reaffirmed Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Savoy Creations BA - - Suspended The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3839.4 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws Bk Fac - - Suspended Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Viraat Fashion LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42 Revised from CARE B+ Viraat Fashion LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ Reaffrimed Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.