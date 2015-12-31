Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3+ (SO) 53.9 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited (AIDPL). Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3+ (SO) 9 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited Care Office Equipment Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A3 F Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3240 Reaffirmed Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Revised from CARE A4+ GVK Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 196 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 68.80 Cr ) Hajra Medical Agency Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 806 Reaffirmed Pooja International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12 Cr) Purbanchal Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 816 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed India Sohum Shoppe Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Revised from CARE A4+ Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Sujana Towers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000.2 Reaffirmed Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A2 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 3000 Outstanding India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 640 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited (AIDPL) Agroh Biaora Tollways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 106.1 Revised from /CARE A3+ (SO) CARE BBB(SO) / CARE A3(SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited (AIDPL) Agroh Infrastructure Developers Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 600 Revised from Ltd A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Agroh Ratlam Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 800 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited (AIDPL). Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 550 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 33.3 Revised from /CARE A3+ (SO) CARE BBB (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO) * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Limited Arvind Envisol Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac # CARE A+ 370 Provisional (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) # Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated: CARE A+/ CARE A1+) Bajoria Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Placed on credit watch Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 256.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 18.49 Cr) Care Office Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed City Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Cliff Scaffoldings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended F Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16422.4 Revised from CARE BBB Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 174.9 Revised from CARE BB+ GVK Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5200.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 565.85 Cr) Hajra Medical Agency Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.12.25 Cr) Hindusthan National Glass & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 21312.8 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE BBB- Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-I CARE BB 83.3 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE BBB- Hindusthan National Glass & NCD- Series-III CARE BB 2000 Revised from Industries Ltd (Tranche I & II) CARE BBB- Hindusthan National Glass & LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 6000 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE A4 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.4 Assigned Mangal Paper Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nehru College Of Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1256.1 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust (enhanced from 113.84 Cr) Om Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1855 Revised from CARE A+ Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Pooja International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 165 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.48 Cr) Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 41 Cr) Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Rajeshree Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed S.J. Memorial Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1204.9 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 105.49 Cr] Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 18686.6 Outstanding India (enhanced from 12,000 Cr) Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 30000 Outstanding India Small Industries Development Bank Of Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Outstanding India Sohum Shoppe Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 204.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.23 Cr) Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 36.67 Cr) Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ SRK Group LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Revised from CARE B+ State Bank Of Hyderabad Proposed Tier - II CARE AAA 15000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III) Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1642.7 Reaffirmed Sujana Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14202.4 Reaffirmed Sun Shine Rice Unit LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165 Reaffirmed Taksh Infrastructure Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL - - Withdrawn Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 674.5 Revised from CARE BBB Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 688.3 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Revised from CARE BBB+ Therelek Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 277 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 