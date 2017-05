Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 12514.6 Assigned Aakash Textiles Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Ag8 Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels And Re-Rooling PvtST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 58.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Balmukund Cement And Roofing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 130 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge And Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 407.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.74 CR) Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd. Cherryhill Interiors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Gajraj Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Hitek Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kanin India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 58 Reaffirmed Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Manaksia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 285 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35) Manaksia Industries Ltd CP - Standalone* CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Manaksia Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1810 Reaffirmed Manaksia Steels Ltd CP - Standalone* CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of outstanding CP and other working capital borrowings shall be within the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits with banks. Mani Square Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 1250 Assigned Non-Fund Based Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Non Fund Based CARE A3 4000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac (CC) (enhanced from 353.00 CR) Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Rama Rice And General Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35.8 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.1.88 CR] Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 422.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.76 CR) Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 360 Assigned -Fundbased - CC Limits Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+(SO) 300 Assigned NonFB - LC/BG Limits Sri Shyam Millers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 290 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.25.0 crore) Zynke Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10185.4 Assigned Ag8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 823.5 Reaffirmed Anabond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 178.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.66 CR) Anabond Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A120 Reaffirmed Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Asset Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Balajee Mini Steels And Re-Rooling PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 285 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.29.22 crore) Balmukund Cement And Roofing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 170.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.19.85 crore) Balmukund Sponge And Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 534.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.49 CR) Bansal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 CR) Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Ltd. Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160.6 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs.20 crore) Cherryhill Interiors Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 350 Revised from A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Eagle Infra India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Eagle Infra India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3650 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced from Rs.30 crore) El Bethel Homes Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43 Reaffirmed Gajraj Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 165 Assigned Genesis Institute Of Medical Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 780 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 40 CR) Great United Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hitek Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative LT Bk Fac CARE AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE AA- 1530.2 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 160 CR) Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Instrument- NCD CARE AA- 1698 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 170 CR) Kanin India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60.3 Reaffirmed Kanin India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE B Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 192 Assigned Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 350 Assigned A4+ Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Liberty Trendz Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4+ Malpani Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Revised from CARE B+ Manaksia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 715.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 81.35) Manaksia Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 3750 Revised from Based CARE BB+ (reduced from 394.94 CR) Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from - NFB CARE BB+ Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - CARE BBB(SO) 2298.5 Revised from Lease CARE BBB-(SO) Rental Discounting (LRD) * (enhanced from 210.00 CR) *the LRD loan is being operated through a structured payment mechanism wherein repayment of principal and payment of interest, is being made out of an designated account which is funded from lease rentals being received from tenants of Mani Square Mall (for part area of 3.49 lakh sq. ft.), Signage, Commercial Area (0.23 lakh sq. ft.) and Car Parking Space. Minesource India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Fac (CC) (enhanced from 145.00 CR) Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 500 Assigned N.R. Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 586.5 Assigned Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.32 CR) Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 26.1 Reaffirmed Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Privi Organics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 230 Revised from CARE BB Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Rama Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112 Assigned Ramdev Stainless Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.6 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 823.6 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.17.73 CR] Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 300 Assigned A4+ Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.29 CR) Reaghan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 125 Reaffirmed A4+ Rug Resources Bk Fac - - Suspended Sahyog Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Scm Clothes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1105 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 93.61 CR) Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Siri Drugs India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sri Panchamukhi Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Sri Shyam Millers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Steel Rolling Mill Of Maharashtra LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 12.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Tirupati Balajee Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.52 CR) Umiya Carbon Prvate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.19 CR) Umiya Carbon Prvate Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vsp Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 195.16 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)