Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amcl Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 120 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) Arcvac Forgecast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 255 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 190 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 32.50 CR) Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned Harsh Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Idea Telesystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Revised from CARE A1 Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Shiv Shipping Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Agarwal Reclaim And Rubber Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Amcl Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 60 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Arcvac Forgecast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1108.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 120.17 CR) Chemical Process Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 8.47 CR) Encore Natural Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Flagship Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62 Assigned Harsh Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Harsh Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Hyquip Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 53.8 Reaffirmed Hyquip Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Reaffirmed Hyquip Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21.4 Reaffirmed Hyquip Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 13 Reaffirmed Lamer Power & Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reddy Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2751.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.189.54 crore) S.N. Enviro-Tech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiv Shipping Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 0.71 CR) Shiv Shipping Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / CARE A4 Simhadri Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 9100 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Valsad Jilla Fal Ane Shakbhaji SahkariBk Fac - - Suspended Sangh Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)