Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrow Allied Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 370 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A1+ 460 Revised from CARE A1 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 100 Revised from issue* CARE A1 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Indus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned Isc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30CR ) Jindal (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1110 Revised from CARE A1 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A2+ 850 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 Manidhari Gums And Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 475 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60 Revised from CARE A2+ National Collateral Management ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Plastex Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Rsb Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac ProCARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1942.9 Reaffirmed Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1600 Reaffirmed Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Shiv Edibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed The St Bank Facilities Of Rakesh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Advertising Pvt Ltd Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Voltech Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrow Allied Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Annapurna Earcanal Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Asian Roller Bearings LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)*50 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by ARB Bearings Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 ). Bilasraika Sponge Iron (India) Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Limied Birbal Dass Ritesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B 260 Assigned Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dte Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A2 Enestee Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Faraday Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 60 Reaffirmed A4 Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A+ 650 Revised from CARE A Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from CARE BBB Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 640 Revised from A3 CARE BBB/CARE A3 Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Heera Rice Mills LT Bk Facilitie CARE B+ 266 Assigned Hindusthan National Glass & IndustriesBk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd. Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Assigned Insha Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Isc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5CR ) Jhandewalas Foods Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4350 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds I@ CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds II@CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed III@ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds IV@CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds V@ CARE AA-(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds VI@CARE AA-(SO) 2350 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK) Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed NCD CARE AAA 4000 Assigned Services Ltd. Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd. Subordinated debt (public issue) Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Proposed CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Services Ltd. Subordinated debt Mahindra And Mahindra Financial NCD CARE AAA 23000 Assigned Services Ltd. Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Subordinated debt CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd. Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 424 Reaffirmed Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd CP issue - - - Withdrawn Standalone Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A- 630 Revised from CARE A Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries CP issue - - - Withdrawn Ltd Standalone Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries LT FB Bk Fac CARE A- 725 Revised from Ltd CARE A Manidhari Gums And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 813 Reaffirmed Markx Infra Homes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 800 Revised from CARE A- Mittal Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 405 Reaffirmed Mittal Appliances Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 2150 Reaffirmed A3+ National Collateral Management ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4125.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Nezone Tubes Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Parvati Agro Plast Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Plastene India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Plastex Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 123.5 Assigned Plastex Products Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 5 Assigned A4+ R V Realty LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Assigned Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt. Ltd Rex Polyextrusion Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rsb Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 289.6 Reaffirmed Rsb Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 205 Assigned Rsb Transmissions (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3101.9 Reaffirmed Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 157.4 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 37947.1 Reaffirmed Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 69314 Reaffirmed A2 Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac ARE BBB 12000 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A3+ (SO) Saisudhir Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1468.7 Revised from CARE B+ Salasar Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 132.5 Assigned Shiv Edibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Shreegluco Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1180 Assigned Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.8 Assigned Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A440 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Sohan Coppertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Assigned Sri Shyam Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned The St Bank Facilities Of Rakesh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Advertising Pvt Ltd Virat Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 208.9 Revised from CARE B+ Voltech Manufacturing Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)