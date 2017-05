Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 126 Assigned APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.50 Cr) Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Cuarzo ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 25 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as the Nahar group Engineers Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE D 3350 Revised from CARE A3 Garware Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4789.5 Upgraded from CARE A3+ H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7 Cr) Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Haveli Marble Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Janki Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.1 Reaffirmed Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A4 Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.75 Cr) Neilsoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 83 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.00 crore) Reliance Jute Mills (International) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Assigned SRMB Srijan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1080 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.135 crore) Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Revised from CARE A2+ Suraj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 249.6 Reaffirmed Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3670 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 242 Cr) Usher Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 4200 Revised from based) CARE A3+ Usher Agro Ltd ST - Vendor CARE D 100 Revised from Financing (Fund CARE A3+ Based) Usher Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 330 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) CARE A3+ Virendra & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 489.8 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 890 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadarsh Extrusion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 230 Assigned /CARE A2 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 Cr) Ashford Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Flour Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255.9 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 23.65 Cr) Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 817.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 85.39 Cr) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 218.4 Reaffirmed Cleta Real Estate Pvt. Ltd Secured NCD - I - Withdrawn Cleta Real Estate Pvt. Ltd Secured NCD - II ^ CARE BB+ (SO) 259 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by Personal Guarantee of the promoter Mr. Sameer Gehlaut and structured payment mechanism with NonDisposal Undertaking on certain assets of the promoter. Cuarzo LT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 63.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.67 Cr) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as the Nahar group. Cuarzo LT /ST Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 35 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Private Limited and Orient Glazes Private Limited together referred to as the Nahar group. East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Engineers Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.2.60 crore] Engineers Enterprises LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 60 Suspension CARE A4 Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.5.25 crore] Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 1800 Revised from CARE BBB- Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LT NCD CARE D 300 Revised from CARE BBB- Essel Mumbai Wtr Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Garware Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000.4 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 820 Reaffirmed / /CARE A2 Upgraded from CARE A3+ H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 354.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22 Cr) Harihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 411.3 Reaffirmed Haveli Marble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.11 Cr) Haveli Marble Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 11530.6 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO) 1468.8 Revised from CARE A+(SO) @ The bank facilities are backed by corporate guarantee extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, rated CARE AA- / CARE A1+) Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO) 1970.8 Revised from Ltd CARE A+(SO) @ The bank facilities are backed by corporate guarantee extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, rated CARE AA- / CARE A1+). Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11441.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bond (Basel III Compliant) Janki Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 178.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 33960 Assigned John Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Revised from CARE BB Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 400 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB/ CARE A4 (enhanced from 30 Cr) KAS Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 629.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 62.70 Cr) Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 267.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.66 Cr) Koyili Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 191.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.25 Cr) Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn MSV Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Neilsoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 120 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 10 Cr] Omkar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Positronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.54 Cr) Positronics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Quantas Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd. CARE A3+ Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 192.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.50 crore) Ratna Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20 Cr) Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 91270.1 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills (International) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.3 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 4.36 Cr) Reliance Jute Mills (International) LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 130 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 955 Reaffirmed Saarth Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2041.3 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Senthil Kumar Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.22 Cr) Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 214.5 Reaffirmed Shrijee Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 520 Assigned Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 554 Reaffirmed Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 194.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 19.53 crore) SRMB Srijan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2170.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.192.5 crore) Ssab Energy And Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 109 Revised from CARE BBB- Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 198.9 Revised from CARE A- Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Stci Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA 3000 Assigned Stci Finance Ltd. NCDs CARE AA 1200 Outstanding Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suraj Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 1024.2 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Thermal Powertech Corporation India Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 183.6 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1840 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 170 Cr) Universal Cables Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Usher Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 2193.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Virendra & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 140 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)