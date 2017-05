Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arb Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 127.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.75 crore) Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Bhadohi International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3+(SO) Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Datamini Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Elin Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 95 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindware Home Retail Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 205 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.50 CR) Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 25 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30.9 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 2.40 CR) Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Medi Assist India Tpa Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Prem Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1950 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 83 CR) Rmc Gems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 492 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed South India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Tesla Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Revised from CARE A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sreeragh General Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB(FD) 35.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anaya Gems Inc. Bk Fac - - Suspended Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Apical Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 13 CR) Arb Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.12.40 crore) Arb Bearings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (Enhanced from Rs.0.65 crore) Arihant Plantations Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 143 Assigned Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 271.2 Assigned Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1652 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1784.2 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 80 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4+ Constant Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB+(SO) 125 Assigned Based - TL Darjeeling Tea & Chinchona AssociationLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Ltd. Datamini Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Assigned Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 725.9 Assigned Dhansmruti Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ecotech Papers Issuer rating CARE BB+(Is) - Revised from CARE BB-(Is) Elin Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 878.9 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 257.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 21.01 CR) G. M. Fabrics Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.18 crore) Gpt Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4225 Reaffirmed Gupta Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.8 Assigned Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Assigned A3+ Hindware Home Retail Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO)* 353.1 Revised from CARE A+(SO) (enhanced from 29.15 CR) * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Ltd. Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 157.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.90 crore) Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1840 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27.8 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 2.64 CR) Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 157.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.60 crore) Maxpure Water System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Revised from CARE BB- Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Moon Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.68 CR) Newtech Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 980 Reaffirmed Om Shree International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 992 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (Enhanced from 59.20 CR) Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1555.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 63.49 CR) Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138.9 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-NCD ** - Withdrawn ** Rating withdrawn for the Rs. 31 crore Non-Convertible Debenture issue as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-Redeemable PS *** - Withdrawn *** Rating withdrawn for the Rs.6 crore Redeemable Preference Shares as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,300 crore) Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-NCD CARE BBB+ 464.4* Assigned * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 66.34 (NCD of USD 7 million = Rs.46.44 crore approximately). Seyad Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 199.8 Reaffirmed Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 379.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.19 CR) Shiv Health Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 71.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from Rs.12.70 Crore) Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Bk Fac - - Suspended Prakriya Sangh Ltd Shrinivas Pride Purple Properties Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended South India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Sri Balaji Textiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Standard Surfactants Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Stl Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Surana Construction (Chembur) Bk Fac - - Suspended Tangnu Romai Power Genertion Power PvtLT Bk Fac CARE D 2240 Revised from Ltd CARE B Tesla Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 15 Assigned Tesla Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1285 Revised from A2 CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ Today'S Healthcare India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.6 Assigned Vimit Metals And Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.6 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 