Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Revised from CARE A3 Atmastco Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 220 Assigned JMS Mining Services Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 146.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.13.15 crore] Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 284 Assigned Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1050.3 Reaffirmed Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Ltd MPM Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Narbheram Power & Steel (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.75 Cr) Navyug (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2200 Revised from (Non-fundbased) CARE A2+ Power Engineering Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1875 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.257.50 crore) Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Shree Parashnath Re-Roolling Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 577.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed SND Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Subharati Kkb Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 832.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 63.26 Cr) Three Star Marine Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Turtle Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30.3 Revised from CARE A3 Vision Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Assigned (enhanced from 1 Cr) 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - - Withdrawn Non-fundbased MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Unique Estates Development Co.Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA-(FD) 370 Revised from CARE A (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3F Oil Palm Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB 210.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.06 Cr) A.G.Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd. NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA-(SO) 5000 Assigned Adani Power Ltd. NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA-(SO) 7500 Assigned Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 408 Revised from CARE BBB- Atmastco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 256 Assigned Axtel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Axtel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Banasthali Vidyapith LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 150 Assigned Cabbana Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed ^Rating suspension revoked Dhanlaxmi Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14 Cr) Dharti Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Enn Tee International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Friends Salt Works And Allied Proposed Long-TL* - 1750 Withdrawn Industries *CARE has withdrawn the 'Provisional CARE BBB (SO)' rating assigned to the proposed long term loan aggregating to Rs.175 crore of Friends Salt Works and Allied Industries with immediate effect based on firm'srequest, asthe same is not availed by the firm. Friends Salt Works And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3407.7 Revised from Industries CARE BBB- Friends Salt Works And Allied LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 450 Revised from Industries CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Greentech Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 235 Reaffirmed IAP Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jan Shakti Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended JMS Mining Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70 Cr) JMS Mining Services Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 2150 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from 220 Cr) Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE A- 302.9 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 26.50 Cr) Kalthia Engineering And Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 1535 Revised from Ltd CARE A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 (enhanced from 104 Cr) Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 89.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from Rs 9.82 Cr) Kalthia Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)/ 20 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) CARE BBB+(SO) /CARE A2(SO) Kalthia Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 509.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Kora Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.1 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.7.88 crore] Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 410.3 Assigned Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 175 Assigned CARE A2 Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 284.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.54 Cr) M & T Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Mahima Gems Bk Fac- FB LT- TL CARE BB 4.9 Reaffirmed Mahima Gems Bk Fac- FB - LT/ST CARE BB/ 180 Reaffirmed Working Capital CARE A4 Limits Metro World Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.8 Assigned Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280.5 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from Rs.23.74 crore] MPM Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Revised from CARE BB Narbheram Power & Steel (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 305 Reaffirmed (reduced from 56.67 Cr) Narbheram Vishram LT Bk Fac CARE A 2028.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 227.63 Cr) Navyug (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47 Assigned NPP Printing N Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Assigned NSL Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1908.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 89.34 Cr) NSL SEZ (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1007.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 79.93 crore) Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A- Paramount Textile Mills Priavte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 124.9 Assigned Parivartan Contractor Bk Fac - - Suspended Power Engineering Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Rajan Overseas Inc. Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajrajeshwar Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.37 Cr) S. R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 751.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 89.99 Cr) S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 10 Cr) S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2151.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 217.84 Cr) Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 9375 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.867.50 crore) Sarthak Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 10 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 550 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Shree Pandurang Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2707 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd (enhanced from 253.08 Cr) Shree Parashnath Re-Roolling Mills LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 1745.4 Reaffirmed Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 490 Reaffirmed (reduced from 52 Cr) Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Reaffirmed SND Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3082 Reaffirmed (reduced from 310 Cr) SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spring Infradev Ltd Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Standard Surfactants Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Subharati Kkb Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 636.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 94.50 Cr) The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA 5000 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual Bond CARE AA 15000 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd Hybrid Bond CARE AA 15000 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-I CARE AA 2100 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-II CARE AA 15000 Assigned Three Star Marine Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 2.1 Assigned Turtle Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 510 Revised from CARE BBB- Unique Estates Development Co.Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4800 Revised from CARE A (Enhanced from 325 Cr) Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445 Revised from CARE C Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 1300 Revised from CARE A4 CARE C/ CARE A4 Viaton Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 454.3 Reaffirmed ^backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of 3F Industries Limited (3FI; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2 ) Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vishwa Infrastructures And Services LT Bk Fac CARE D 4827.1 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B Vishwa Infrastructures And Services LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 4940 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B / CARE A4 Vision Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 271.2 Assigned (enhanced from 23.91 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)