Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BSL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1169 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 255.6 Reaffirmed Deccan Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Assigned Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Ghai Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Hospitality Education Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed International International Paper Appm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 635 Reaffirmed K.P.R. Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2578.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 257.50 Cr) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6000 Continues under credit watch L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Laxmi Board And Papermills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 24020.3 Assigned Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4100 Revised from CARE A2+ [Enhanced from Rs.100 crore] Raj West Power Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1 100 Revised from CARE A2+ Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed S. K. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 130 Assigned Skilled Construction Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1100 Reaffirmed Thangavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 237.6 Reaffirmed Yamuna Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Al-Sami Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 65 Assigned CARE A4 Amitara Overseas Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143 Reaffirmed BGR Energy Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 33460 Reaffirmed BGR Energy Systems Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 81860 Reaffirmed CARE A2 Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 14650 Reaffirmed Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 350 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ BSL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1065.8 Reaffirmed Cengres Tiles Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chetak Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2290 Revised from CARE BBB- Chetak Tollways Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1950 Revised from CARE A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Creamy Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1423.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 145.27) Deccan Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 550 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 73.50 Cr) Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 29 Cr) Ebell Fashions Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 215 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of J.M. Hosiery & Co. Ltd. (JMHCL; rated CARE A-). Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.6.24 crore] Ghai Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3570.1 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 383.96 Cr) Hetero Drugs Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 3200 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A/ CARE A2+ Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 18746.5 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 1,389.90 Cr) Hetero Labs Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 12500 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1 (enhanced from 990 Cr) Hospitality Education Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed International (Reduced from 1.61 Cr) IDBI Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Bonds$ $transferred from erstwhile IDBI Home finance Ltd. International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL* - - Withdrawn * Since the company has fully repaid the ECB loan, the same has been withdrawn. International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 430 Reaffirmed J.M.Hosiery & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 850 Reaffirmed Jas Equipment & Engineers Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K.P.R. Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8023.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 891.34 Cr) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1636 Reaffirmed (reduced from 242.85 Cr) K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE AA (SO) 2370 Provisional *based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal Sales) Ltd. (KCTBL; rated CARE AA/CARE A1+) Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 24696.4 Continues under credit watch Kesoram Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 13000 Continues CARE A2+ under credit watch Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 20000 Assigned L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Laxmi Board And Papermills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.26.22 Cr) Madhav Cotton Ginning And Pressing Bk Fac - - Suspended Factory Manawar Kukshi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *the facility is surrendered and extinguished by the client Manawar Kukshi Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 543.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Mangalam Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5283.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 405 Cr) Mangalam Cement Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Mantra Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.88 Cr) Mount Everst Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE BBB+ (SO) 170 Provisional ^Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable CG from AABL. Mount Everst Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 281.7 Assigned *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee (CG) of Associated Alcohols and Breweries Limited (AABL; Rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A2). Mount Everst Breweries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 20 Assigned /CARE A2 (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee (CG) of Associated Alcohols and Breweries Limited (AABL; Rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A2). Oasis Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Oil India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2000 Assigned Punjab And Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA 5000 Assigned (Basel III compliant) Rachana Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 51176 Revised from CARE A- [Enhanced from Rs.5624.68 crore] Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE A+ 20000 Revised from CARE AA- Rawalwasia Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 130 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+ / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10) Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.5 Assigned Rawalwasia Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 120 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+ / Reaffirmed Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Revised from CARE BB- [Enhanced from Rs.12.75 crore] S. K. Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 41 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 6.35 Cr) S. K. Brothers LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 75 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 (enhanced from 5.25 Cr) Sahil Automobiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanjeev Auto Partsmanufacturers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 280 Reaffirmed Ltd (Fundbased) Sanjeev Auto Partsmanufacturers Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 360.1 Reaffirmed Ltd(Reduced from 36.57 Cr) Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Assigned Shakti Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubh Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Siddharth Pooja Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Skilled Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed SMC Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 900 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 103.91 Cr) Standard Auto Agencies Bk Fac - - Suspended Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 920.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.95.83 crore] Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 8 Reaffirmed A2+ Thangavel Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.10.95 crore] Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Valliammai Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 744.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Vasa Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.1 Reaffirmed Yamuna Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Revised from CARE BB- Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1250 Revised from CARE AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 