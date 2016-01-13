Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Bharat Insecticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd ST instruments (CP)CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Br Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Dhansar Engineering Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (reduced from 8.0 CR) Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd (Earlier Known ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned As Avh Pvt Ltd) Gardex ST Bk Fac CARE A3 541 Revised from CARE A4+ Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60000 Placed on Ltd credit watch International Conveyors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 26.2 Revised from CARE A2+ (reduced from 2.88) Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned with change in classification (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.80 crore) Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Mm Tv Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60 Assigned Pital First Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *The short term bank facilities of Capital First Home Finance Ltd. have been withdrawn at the request of the company and receipt of no objection certificate from the bank. Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed PPN Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 5490 Reaffirmed A1 Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Ramniklal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Sbw Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 89 Revised from CARE A3 Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 402.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1150 Revised from CARE A3 Shri Girija Smelters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Sitaram Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Srm Institute Of Science & Technology ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6000 Reaffirmed Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1262.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 133 CR) Techfab International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 310 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *Short term loan of Rs.100 crore from Vijaya Bank was rated CARE A1. Since the company has repaid the facility, the same has been withdrawn at the request of the company and as per CARE's withdrawal policy. Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Based - STBG/LC Viom Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2900 Withdrawn (reduced from 465 cr) Virtuous Urja Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 2140 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A4+ 7.5 Revised from Based - ST-BGs CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Assigned Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 592.5 Revised from CARE BB- to CARE D and upgraded to CARE B+ (Enhanced from 49.39 CR) Ampl Cleantech Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile AthaBk Fac - 500 Withdrawn Mines Pvt Ltd Annapurna Cotton Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.7 Reaffirmed Ashiana Housing Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) - Revised from CARE A- (Is) Bharat Insecticides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1243.5 Reaffirmed Br Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Dhansar Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2192.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 176.93 CR) Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd (Earlier Known LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1713.6 Reaffirmed As Avh Pvt Ltd) (enhanced from Rs.126.36 crore) Focus Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Gardex LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Growel Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 717.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.37 CR) Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtLT Bk Fac CARE AA 165472.3Placed on credit watch Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtNCD CARE AA 40000 Placed on credit watch Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtSubordinated NCD* CARE AA- 10000 Placed on credit watch * The debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 10 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 10 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument(s). The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded. Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtSubordinated NCD$ CARE AA- 10000 Placed on credit watch $ The debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 12 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 12 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument(s). The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded. Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Hetero Med Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA- (SO) 1570 Revised from CARE A+(SO) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs Limited (rated CARE AA- , CARE A1+ ). Indian City Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 1500 Assigned International Conveyors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 345.6 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 38.35) International Conveyors Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Jakson Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 360 Reaffirmed Jakson Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 2254 Reaffirmed A1+ Jakson Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 592 Assigned Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.57 crore) Kanodia Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 730 Assigned Keimed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 557.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.52.81 crore) Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1582.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 162.94 crore) Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Mewar Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74 Assigned Mm Tv Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 326 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.18 crore] National Housing Bank Market Borrowing CARE AAA 52450 Reaffirmed Programme National Housing Bank Deposits CARE AAA 120000 Reaffirmed (Rs.10,000 cr under RHF and Rs.2000 cr under UHF)** RHF - Rural Housing Fund; UHF - Urban Housing Fund, renamed as Funds for Affordable Housing to Urban Poor/EWS/LIG. National Housing Bank Deposits CARE AAA 120000 Assigned (Rs.8,000 cr under RHF and Rs.4,000 cr under UHF)** RHF - Rural Housing Fund; UHF - Urban Housing Fund, renamed as Funds for Affordable Housing to Urban Poor/EWS/LIG. Neelkanth Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 220 Reaffirmed Overseas Infrastructure Alliance LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 7590 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd) A3 (enhanced from 742 CR) Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 337.02 CR) Patanjali Ayurved Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1200 Revised from CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Pital First Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3653.8 Reaffirmed Pochiraju Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 447.3 Reaffirmed Ppn Power Generating Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6058.8 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.543.44 crore] Prakash Chemicals Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ps Srijan Estate Llp LT Bk Fac- ProposedCARE BBB- 820 Assigned Raghav Sulzcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 386.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.36.36 crore) Ramniklal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Rohtak - Panipat Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9707.2 Reaffirmed Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Withdrawn Sbw Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 210 Revised from CARE BBB- Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 445 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.48.50 crore) Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Rayon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.5.50 crore] Shree Salasar Polyflex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Sitaram Gems LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Assigned A4+ Srinivasa Medisales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Srm Institute Of Science & Technology LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7347.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 635.51 CR) Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1750.1 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 171.62 CR) Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 35000 Assigned (enhanced from 3000 CR) Unity Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 407.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 44.15 CR) Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB- 13.8 Reaffirmed - LT-TL Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Based-LT/STWorking /CARE A3 Capital Limits Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Village Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2017.7 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 54458.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 6675.66 cr) Virtuous Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 360 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Welspun Energy Maharashtra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1308.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 131.12 CR) Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1525.9 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 166.18 CR] Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB+ 145 Revised from - LT-TL CARE BB Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB+ 30 Revised from - LT-CC CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 