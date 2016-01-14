Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.25 Cr) Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 160000 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Bill / CARE A1+ (SO) 17000 Reaffirmed Invoice Discounting) ^ ^ Based on structured payment mechanism. Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5410 Reaffirmed Genus Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Intex Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6010 Revised from CARE A2+ Investment & Precision Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Revised from CARE A4+ Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 107 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Vacuum Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Maruthi Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Mwv India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Revised from CARE A1+ Orient Press Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 185 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.4 Placed under credit watch Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1153.3 Reaffirmed Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Suraksha Realty Ltd. Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 1500 Assigned issue @ @ backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL). Suraksha Realty Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO) 5000 Assigned ** - backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL).The guarantee is provided on joint and several basis along with Khyati Realtors Private Limited (KRPL; wholly owned subsidiary of LIFPL). Suraksha Realty Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO) 2090 Assigned $ - backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL) Tania Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 101 Reaffirmed The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (Increased from Rs.1.50 Crore) Us Technology International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1100 Assigned Vkl Seasoning Pvt Ltd ST Bk limits CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity ST Debt (including CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd CP) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Orient Press Ltd Medium-term Fixed CARE BBB (FD) 80 Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeksha Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 498 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Comet Ceramics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Dighi Oil Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 865.3 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Comfort from IMC Limited. Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 869.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 93.24 Cr) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 7000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 198500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.9077.58 crore) Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2800 Reaffirmed Genus Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 519.1 Reaffirmed Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Hetero Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC)** - - Withdrawn **CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term bank facility -Cash Credit with immediate effect, as the company has sundered the said facility and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. Hetero Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)^ CARE AA- (SO) 2652.1 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs Ltd (rated CARE AA- /CARE A1+ ) and Hetero Drugs Ltd (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1'). Imc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 709.2 Reaffirmed Imc Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Intex Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Revised from CARE A- Investment & Precision Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 515.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed Jecrc University LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1216.5 Revised from CARE BB- Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 21400 Reaffirmed A2+ Lakshmi Vacuum Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34 Assigned Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 60 Reaffirmed A4 Mahabubnagar Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE A- (SO) 12559.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Instruments-Bonds* (Series XVI - XXIV) * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 523.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of Maharashtra Maruthi Garments LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.3 Assigned Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 869.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 93.25 Cr) Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.2 Revised from CARE B+ Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A-(SO 950.2 Reaffirmed Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt NCD (NCDs) CARE A-(SO 1200 Assigned Mwv India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A1300 Revised from CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Nisan Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd - - - Withdrawn Oasis Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Om Sokhal Builders And Construction Pv- - - Withdrawn Ltd Orient Press Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 227.1 Reaffirmed Orient Press Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Parul Arogya Seva Mandal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed Pm Shah & Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1289.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 90 Cr) R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62 Reaffirmed R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4180 Reaffirmed Rayon Realty Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 51.2 Placed under credit watch Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Placed under A4+ credit watch Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2331.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.255.00 crore) Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15100 Reaffirmed Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA+ (SO) 13490.7 Revised from CARE AA(SO) Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9525.3 Revised from CARE B+ Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4+ Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 152.6 Reaffirmed Tania Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.5.60 crore) Us Technology International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned Us Technology Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 230 Assigned Ust Global Information Technology ParkLT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+(SO) 1077 Assigned Pvt Ltd @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by US Technology International Private Limited (USTIPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) Ust Global Technology Services (India)LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vkl Seasoning Pvt Ltd LT Bk limits CARE BBB 475.7 Reaffirmed Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 144.9 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 1417.5 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd [reduced from 161.72 Cr] West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 915 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series I - Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A 170 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable Bonds Series I - Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds Series II West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12500 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT Withdrawn Transmission Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable Bonds Series III Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bond issue CARE AA+ 12000 Assigned (Basel III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)