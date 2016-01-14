Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.25 Cr)
Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 160000 Reaffirmed
Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Bill / CARE A1+ (SO) 17000 Reaffirmed
Invoice
Discounting) ^
^ Based on structured payment mechanism.
Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5410 Reaffirmed
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Reaffirmed
Imc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Intex Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6010 Revised from
CARE A2+
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Revised from
CARE A4+
Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 107 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Vacuum Technologies ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned
Maruthi Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
Mwv India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Revised from
CARE A1+
Orient Press Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 185 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed
R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Reaffirmed
Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.4 Placed under
credit watch
Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1153.3 Reaffirmed
Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed
Suraksha Realty Ltd. Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+(SO) 1500 Assigned
issue @
@ backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL).
Suraksha Realty Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO) 5000 Assigned
** - backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL).The guarantee is provided on
joint and several basis along with Khyati Realtors Private Limited (KRPL; wholly owned
subsidiary of LIFPL).
Suraksha Realty Ltd. CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO) 2090 Assigned
$ - backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee from Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd (LIFPL)
Tania Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 101 Reaffirmed
The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
(Increased from Rs.1.50 Crore)
Us Technology International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1100 Assigned
Vkl Seasoning Pvt Ltd ST Bk limits CARE A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
West Bengal State Electricity ST Debt (including CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd CP)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Orient Press Ltd Medium-term Fixed CARE BBB (FD) 80 Reaffirmed
Deposits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apeksha Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 498 Reaffirmed
Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Comet Ceramics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Dighi Oil Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 865.3 Reaffirmed
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Comfort from IMC Limited.
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 869.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 93.24 Cr)
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 7000 Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 198500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.9077.58 crore)
Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2800 Reaffirmed
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 519.1 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Hy-Spin Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended
Hetero Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC)** - - Withdrawn
**CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term bank facility -Cash Credit with
immediate effect, as the company has sundered the said facility and there is no amount
outstanding against the same as on date.
Hetero Wind Power Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)^ CARE AA- (SO) 2652.1 Revised from
CARE A+ (SO)
^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs
Ltd (rated CARE AA- /CARE A1+ ) and Hetero Drugs Ltd (rated 'CARE A+/CARE A1').
Imc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 709.2 Reaffirmed
Imc Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+ (Is) - Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Intex Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Revised from
CARE A-
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 515.4 Revised from
CARE BB+
Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Jecrc University LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1216.5 Revised from
CARE BB-
Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 21400 Reaffirmed
A2+
Lakshmi Vacuum Technologies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34 Assigned
Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed
Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 60 Reaffirmed
A4
Mahabubnagar Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned
Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104.5 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE A- (SO) 12559.3 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd Instruments-Bonds*
(Series XVI - XXIV)
* - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of Maharashtra
Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 523.7 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
* - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of Maharashtra
Maruthi Garments LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.3 Assigned
Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 869.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 93.25 Cr)
Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.2 Revised from
CARE B+
Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A-(SO 950.2 Reaffirmed
Mvr Infrastructure And Tollways Pvt NCD (NCDs) CARE A-(SO 1200 Assigned
Mwv India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A1300 Revised from
CARE A+/ CARE
A1+
Nisan Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd - - - Withdrawn
Oasis Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned
Om Sokhal Builders And Construction Pv- - - Withdrawn
Ltd
Orient Press Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 227.1 Reaffirmed
Orient Press Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Parul Arogya Seva Mandal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed
Pm Shah & Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1289.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 90 Cr)
R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62 Reaffirmed
R. S. Infra Transmission Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4180 Reaffirmed
Rayon Realty Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed
Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 51.2 Placed under
credit watch
Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Placed under
A4+ credit watch
Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2331.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.255.00 crore)
Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15100 Reaffirmed
Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA+ (SO) 13490.7 Revised from
CARE AA(SO)
Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9525.3 Revised from
CARE B+
Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Revised from
A4 CARE B+ /
CARE A4+
Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 152.6 Reaffirmed
Tania Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.7 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.5.60 crore)
Us Technology International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned
Us Technology Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 230 Assigned
Ust Global Information Technology ParkLT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+(SO) 1077 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by US Technology
International Private Limited (USTIPL; rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+)
Ust Global Technology Services (India)LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vkl Seasoning Pvt Ltd LT Bk limits CARE BBB 475.7 Reaffirmed
Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 144.9 Assigned
West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 1417.5 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
[reduced from 161.72 Cr]
West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 915 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds
Series I - Tranche I
West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A 170 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable
Bonds Series I - Tranche II
West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds
Series II
West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating CARE A (Is) Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A12500 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT Withdrawn
Transmission Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable
Bonds Series III
Yes Bank Ltd Tier II Bond issue CARE AA+ 12000 Assigned
(Basel III)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)