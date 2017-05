Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Facilities Of Saksoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed. [Enhanced from Rs.5 crore] Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Enhanced from 6 CR) Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.70 CR) Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 8950 Reaffirmed out)* (Enhanced from Rs. 750 crore) Creative Garments ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8 crore) Damodar Valley Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 35000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,000.00 cr) Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.5 Assigned Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed Gpt Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Gpt Healthcare Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 10 CR) Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Reaffirmed Jk Files (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 180 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+(SO) 2700 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A1+(SO) 3500 Assigned ^ The provisional rating is based on proposed letter of comfort to be issued by JSW Steel Limited towards short term bank facilities of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited. facilities of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited. Krf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 152.5 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 875 Reaffirmed Mbm Trade-Link Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed O.P. Jindal Global University ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) (Reduced from 60.00 CR) Rs Development And Constructions IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd [Enhanced from Rs.8 crore] Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP/STD (Standalone)CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-CARE 10100 Reaffirmed A1+ (Enhanced from Rs. 525.00 crore) Tata Value Homes Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed issue MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jmc Projects (India) Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE A1+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Issue** ** Outstanding as on December 22, 2015. Spring Infradev Ltd FD CARE BBB-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Alok Harsh Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Andhra Bank Proposed Tier - II CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Bonds (Basel III) Anil Kumar Goel Bk Fac - - Suspended Bank Facilities Of Saksoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Suspension Revoked and Rating Reaffirmed. [Enhanced from Rs.20 crore] Biostadt India Ltd LT/ST CARE A /CARE A1850 Revised from Fund/NonFB Working CARE A-/CARE Capital limits A2+ Birmi International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bmp Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd. Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.88 CR) Cox And Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 10190 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 874 crore) D.Navinchandra Gems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 600 Reaffirmed A3 D.Navinchandra Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A 106500 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 11,381.14 cr) Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE A 6400 Revised from (Series I) CARE A+ Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE A 8000 Revised from (Series II) CARE A+ Damodar Valley Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A18500 Revised from CARE A+ /Reaffirmed Dena Bank Additional Tier I CARE A+ 4000 Assigned Bonds(Basel III compliant)# Dev Star Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Durgapur Medical Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 283 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 19.81 CR) Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91.9 Assigned Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.5 Revised from CARE B+ Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gpt Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 541.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 66.42 CR) H L Promotors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 500 Assigned Hi-Tech Engineers And Consultants Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 1 CR) Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 Reaffirmed Jamu Automobiles Pvt Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Jk Files (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1250 Reaffirmed Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7268.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.661.86 crore) Jmc Projects (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 25755 Reaffirmed A1+ Joyo Plastics Bk Fac - - Suspended Jsl Architecture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.14 CR) Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Rating continues on Credit Watch Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 12.5 Rating A4+ continues on Credit Watch Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 11500 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1012.6 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.106.62 crore] Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Krf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 247 Reaffirmed Kriday Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 500 Assigned Lavasa Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 186.3 Revised from CARE B Lemon Tree Land & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 600 Assigned Macro Group Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 308.5 Reaffirmed^ Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 133.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.19 CR) Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 11.65 CR) Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFB CARE BBB+ 903.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 91 CR) Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13 CR) Malegaon Manmad Kopargaon LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 1429.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure And Toll Road Pvt Ltd (reduced from 146.23 CR) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee provided by Essel Infraprojects Limited (rated 'CARE BBB+/ A3+') and Vishwaraj Infrastructure Ltd. Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9265.6 Reaffirmed Mandhana Industries Ltd NCD CARE A 940 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Infrastructures Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3050 Assigned Mod Age Consultants & Advisory ServiceLT CARE B- 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd NCD (Outstanding) O.P. Jindal Global University LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2200 Reaffirmed Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 148.3 Revised from CARE B Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 80 Revised from A4 CARE B / Reaffirmed Polakulath Narayanan Renai Medicity LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.1 Assigned Princeton Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 750 Assigned Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD @ CARE AA(SO) - Assigned @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Tata Housing Development Co Limited Promont Hilltop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 500 Assigned Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 217 Reaffirmed Rajrani Cold Storage And Ice Plant PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Rishi Techtex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 3677.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 360 CR) Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB CARE A- /CARE 1350 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from 130.00 CR) Roha Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 700 Reaffirmed Rs Development And Constructions IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB 239.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Savitribai Phule Shikshan Prasarak LT Bk Fac CARE D 1278.4 Reaffirmed Mandal Scl Infratech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiva Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1658.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 95.00 CR) Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Signature Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.9 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.11.53 crore] Smart Value Homes (Boisar) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA 500 Assigned Smart Value Homes (Peenya Project) PvtProposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1000 Assigned Ltd Sohna City Llp Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 500 Assigned Sr Brahmmas Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 40000 Assigned (Basel III) Sunil Tubes Bk Fac - - Suspended Tata Value Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.135 crore) Tata Value Homes Ltd NCD CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Thdc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 20000 Revised from CARE AA Vijaya Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Basel III Compliant -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)