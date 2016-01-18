Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 818 Reaffirmed Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Balaji Multiflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Assigned Darjeeling Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned G. S Radiators Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A1 550 Revised from CARE A1+ (Enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A1 3109 Revised from Based CARE A1+ (Enhanced from Rs. 296.00 crore) Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A 833.3 Revised from CARE A1+ Hightech Healthcare ST Bk Facilites CARE A4 72.5 Assigned Holdwell Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Reaffirmed J. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 634 Reaffirmed Krishna Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Mechvac Fabricators India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 103 Revised from CARE A4 Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2272 Revised from CARE A3+ Shakti Precision Components India Pvt ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shantamani Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 634 Reaffirmed Suzlon Structures Ltd Proposed CP (CP) ProvCARE A1+ 500 Assigned Issue @ @ Proposed credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop facility to be provided by IDBI Bank Ltd Swastik Ceracon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 155 Assigned Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 360 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 385 Reaffirmed Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9100 Reaffirmed Uttam Value Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13900 Revised from CARE A3+ Vatsala Electricals ST Bk Facilites CARE A4 15.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended A. G. Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ Agrawal Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Agrawal Automobiles LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 2 Assigned A4 Agrawal Roadlines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Assigned Asian Star Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- (SO) 410 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ (SO) Asian Star Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- (SO) 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ (SO) Asian Star Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 11825 Reaffirmed A2+ Asian Star Co. Ltd NCD CARE AAA 3341.4 Reaffirmed Balaji Multiflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 140 Assigned Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.5 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Darjeeling Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117.5 Assigned Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 699.4 Reaffirmed G. S Radiators Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.1 Reaffirmed G. S Radiators Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A440 Reaffirmed G.K. Power Transmission Company Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended G.K. Power Transmission Company Pvt LtBk Fac - - Suspended Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 1750 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 621.5 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 28180 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) A2+ Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund Based - - Withdrawn Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A 1574.5 Revised from (CC) CARE A+ Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund Based CARE A 2248.9 Revised from (LT Loan) CARE A+ Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from Rs. 92.50) Gati Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2292.3 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 135 crore) Gsa Commercials Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Hardayal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 681.5 Reaffirmed Hightech Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Holdwell Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Idfc Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed J. K. Industries LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4+ Krishna Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Krishna Steel Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A425 Reaffirmed Madhav Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3808 Reaffirmed Mayar Health Resorts Ltd - - 20 Withdrawn Mayar Health Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.6 Revised from CARE D Mechvac Fabricators India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110.5 Revised from CARE BB Metro Shoes Ltd LT /Shortterm Bk CARE AA/CARE A1250 Reaffirmed limits Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8958.7 Reaffirmed Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 5500 Reaffirmed Morarka Organic Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE A- 418.3 Reaffirmed Morarka Organic Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed based) Nirmal Bot Ltd NCD issue (NCD)* CARE AAA (SO) 2187.1 Reaffirmed *backed by structured payment mechanism for servicing of the NCDs Palm Grove Beach Hotels Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3073.5 Reaffirmed Pl Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) #CARE BB/CARE A4250 Revised from CARE BB (SO) * # Facilities have been reclassified (earlier classification was Rs.12 crore long-term and Rs.38 crore short term) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for bank facilities as well as instruments). Pl Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4250 Revised from (Non-FB) # CARE BB (SO) * # Facilities have been reclassified (earlier classification was Rs.12 crore long-term and Rs.38 crore short term) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL; rated CARE D for bank facilities as well as instruments). Rasoya Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2472.7 Reaffirmed Rasoya Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 44.3 Reaffirmed Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 194.7 Revised from CARE BB- Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119 Assigned Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4113 Revised from CARE BBB Shakti Precision Components India Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 395 Reaffirmed Ltd. Based Shakti Precision Components India Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 325.3 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shakti Precision Components India Pvt LT Bk Fac (Buyers CARE BBB+ 146.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Credit) Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 203 Assigned Shantamani Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4+ Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 314.4 Assigned Sterling Global Oil Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - Reaffirmed Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy LT Corporate Loan CARE BB - Reaffirmed Production Co. Ltd Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 766.2 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 25 Assigned A4+ Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4937.4 Reaffirmed Swastik Ceracon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 244.5 Reaffirmed Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1236.9 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 248.8 Reaffirmed Tiger Steel Engineering (India) Pvt LtLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Reaffirmed Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 41039.4 Revised from CARE BBB Uttam Value Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6477.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Vatsala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Zee Learn Ltd LT NCD (NCD) issue@CARE AA+ (SO) 650 Revised from CARE AA @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited for maintaining Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) to top up the reserve account to meet any shortfall in servicing outstanding obligations of the said debentures, seven days prior to the due date. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.