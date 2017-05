Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Standalone CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (CP) Issue (enhanced from 75 CR) Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Revised from CARE A3+ Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Chimique India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1006 Reaffirmed Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Eco Tech Papers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP issue / ST debt CARE A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed Services Ltd programme (enhanced from 475 crore) Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31800 Assigned (Non-FB) Modern Papers ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 50 Reaffirmed MWV India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Revised from CARE A1+ Oriental Nicco Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 350 Assigned CARE A4+ Osaw Industrial Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.25 CR) Phenil Sugar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Saurav Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 312.5 Assigned Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.4 % Soccer International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1153.3 Reaffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Revised from CARE A2 Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 35800 Reaffirmed Trimax It Infrastructure And Services ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from Rs.360crore] Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 750 Reaffirmed Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE A4 Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Revised from CARE A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aacharan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA 500 Assigned (Proposed) Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1692.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD (Series III) CARE BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB+ 30 Assigned Bhadresh Agro Venture Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 750 Reaffirmed A4+ Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 637.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 68.50 crore) Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+(SO) 481 Reaffirmed (reduced from 51.19 CR) Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Chairman Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157.4 Assigned Chimique India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Damoh Jabalpurtoll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 1089.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.119.79 crore) Darbhanga Motihari Transmission Co. LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 6050 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 630 CR) @ Backed by Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Essel Infraprojects Limited (rated CARE BBB+/CARE A3+) for the timely payment/repayment of the outstanding amount under the facilities on the specific due dates upon occurrence of any default on the part of DMTCL in making payment/repayment towards the outstanding amount under the facilities. EIL shall pay such amount which is equal to defaulted amount. Dashmesh Weaving And Dyeing Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 137 Assigned Ltd Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 764.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 49.99 CR) Eco Tech Papers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 630.4 Assigned Fairdeal Motors And Workshop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Reaffirmed Godawari Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5657.2 Reaffirmed Harshvardhan Retailing Pvt Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.5 Assigned Highbar Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 217.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.22 crore] Hinduja National Power Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 59850 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 665 CR) Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.2 Assigned Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 26000 Assigned (TL) Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7700 Assigned (FB JR Seamless Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kaizen Stocktrade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kms Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Macro Group Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 308.5 Reaffirmed^ ^ Rating suspension revoked. Mahashakthi Chemicals And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Reduced from 7.82 CR) Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+(SO) 2091.3 Reaffirmed Modern Papers LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Moon Diamonds LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Working capital CC limit (Reduced from Rs.30 crore) Musaddilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mwv India Paperboard Packaging Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A1300 Revised from CARE A+/ CARE A1+ Oriental Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213.6 Assigned Oriental Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 170 Assigned A4+ Oriental Nicco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Osaw Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from.2.15 CR) Osaw Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 111 Reaffirmed A4 Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Phenil Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Cot Fibers Bk Fac - - Suspended Regaliaa Buildtech Services Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac- CARE BB+ 1187 Revised from Lease Rental CARE BB Discounting (enhanced from 82.80 CR) Rks Grand Shopping Mall Bk Fac - - Suspended Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 661.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.75.38 crore) S. Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 8500 Assigned CARE A2+ Sahni Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Saurav Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 412 Assigned Shalin Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 51.2 % Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 20 % CARE A4+ Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 81.6 Reaffirmed Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 390 Reaffirmed A3+ Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9525.3 Revised from CARE B+ Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Srinivasa Steel Products LT Bk Fac CARE D 92.5 Revised from CARE B+ Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 800 crore) Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd NCDs (NCD)@ CARE AA(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed @Backed by a letter of comfort from Tata Steel Limited (rated CARE AA+) Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 7650 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed The Dhamra Port Company Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trimax It Infrastructure And Services LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6666.8 Reaffirmed Ltd [Enhanced from Rs.614.68 crore] Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB Vijay Engineering Works LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 63 Reaffirmed A4+ Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2007.8 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.500 crore] Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 750 Assigned (Non-fundbased) Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 750 Withdrawn (Non-fundbased) Wheel Flexible Packaging Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)