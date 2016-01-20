Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3 Reaffirmed Bengal Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8550 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 860 Cr) BPS Industries ST Bk Fac * CARE A4 (SO) 112 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) (Enhanced from Rs.7.18 Crore) *backed by the corporate guarantee provided by Tritan Leather Works Private Limited Consulting Engineers Group Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 195 Revised from CARE A2 Creative Casuals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- ST CARE A3+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed LOC Creative Casuals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A3+ (SO) 10 Reaffirmed ST- BG Creative Chain Stores Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 378.5 Revised from CARE A4 Creative Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 231.5 Reaffirmed Creative Portico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20 Cr) Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 220 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27 Cr) Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2995 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 375 Cr) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 780 Reaffirmed Gem Electro Mechanicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 61.5 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 70 Reaffirmed HDFC Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 64020 Reaffirmed (increased from 4,511 Cr) HDFC Ltd. Proposed CP (CP)/ CARE A1+ 500000 Assigned ST Debt issue India Files Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 87.5 Revised from CARE A4 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 80 Cr) JSW Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3950 Reaffirmed KSM Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 177.2 Revised from CARE A4+ Malaiya Tractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 0.30 Cr) Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Sumati Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Reaffirmed Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90.3 Revised from CARE A3 Virgo Laminates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50 Cr) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Marketing And Services Bk Facility - - Suspended (Energy) Pvt. Ltd Alfa Ica (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 120 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Bengal Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1679.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 285.46 Cr) Bps Industries LT Bk Fac * CARE BB (SO) 15.6 Assigned *backed by the corporate guarantee provided by Tritan Leather Works Private Limited Capital Enterprises Bk Facility - - Suspended Consulting Engineers Group Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Creative Casuals India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- CC CARE BBB+ (SO) 70 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Creative Portico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60 Cr) Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1200 Assigned Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1215 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 109.50 Cr) Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1505 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75 Cr) Divine Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Assigned Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7298.6 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 3220 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Gem Electro Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 330.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 43.65 Cr) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from Rs.10.58 crore) Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.3 Reaffirmed HDFC Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 98910 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11,422 Cr) Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund X Plan A-H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund India Files Manufacturing Company LT Bk Fac * - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the term loan facility of India Files Manufacturing Company, with immediate effect since there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 233.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.55 Cr) Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7766.3 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 788.45 Cr) JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12305.8 Reaffirmed JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4250 Revised from CARE BBB(SO) Khanapur Taluka Co-Op Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 233.1 Assigned Ltd KSM Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1911.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Lalpur Wind Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9635.7 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.825 crore] Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Malaiya Tractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE B 175 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 18.50 Cr) New Mount Trading & Investment CompanyLT Bk Fac * CARE BBB(SO) 518.7 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB-(SO) (Enhanced from Rs.9.33 crore)* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from SBW Udyog Ltd (SBWL-rateKd CARE BBB/ CARE A3+) Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5029.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 462.92 Cr) Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.51 Cr) Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac # - - Withdrawn Ltd (Reduced from 0.55 Cr) #Amount in brackets states amounts rated during last year. CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the term loans facility of RCCPL with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Seftech India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 460 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Shri Sumati Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 21.3 Assigned Suashish Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4250 Reaffirmed Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd LT Instrument 1@ CARE BBB-(SO) 308.4 Reaffirmed @Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated CARE BBB- / CARE A3 revised in December-2015 Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd LT Instrument 2@ CARE BBB-(SO) 300 Assigned @Backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated CARE BBB- / CARE A3 revised in December-2015 Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 173.6 Reaffirmed Swayamshree Mahila Samabaya Samiti LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 600 Reaffirmed Virgo Laminates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.50 Cr) Wadhwa Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE BBB(SO) 7500 Assigned * based on escrow of project receivables and other terms of the sanction Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 415.7 Reaffirmed Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.