Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1700 Revised from CARE A3+ Chimique India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1006 Reaffirmed Chinar Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Fund Based) Harsha Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 275 % Harsha Engineers Ltd CP CARE A1+ 200 % Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed S. S. Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Sarmangal Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 63.7 Assigned Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3 220 Assigned Fundbased Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Tatva Global Environment (Deonar) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150.5 Reaffirmed Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3 277.5 Reaffirmed Virgo Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.00CR) West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1312.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Harsha Engineers Ltd Medium Term CARE A1+ 350 % Instrument - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone LtNCDs Issue CARE AA+ (SO)* 1700 Reaffirmed *backed by the escrow of entire receivables of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC; rated CARE AAA ) for the single point mooring (SPM) facility of APSEZ. Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Arunoday Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Au Financiers (India) Ltd. NCD - - Withdrawn* * CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue aggregating to Rs.45 crore of AU Financiers (India) Ltd. with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue/facility as on date. Au Financiers (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 11000 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 200 Revised from CARE A Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Revised from CARE BBB Chimique India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Chinar Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 237.5 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 394.6 Placed on credit watch Harsha Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 1074.3 Placed on A1+ credit watch Indian Film Combine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16000 Reaffirmed Ircon International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1560 Reaffirmed Ircon International Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 63440 Reaffirmed A1+ Kirloskar Institute Of Advanced LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 83.5 Reaffirmed Management Studies Kirtiman Cements & Packaging IndustrieLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Assigned Ltd Maharashtra Solvent Extraction Pvt LtdLong / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB - 600 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Mep Infrastructure Developers Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11191.9 Reaffirmed S. S. Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Sanjay Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 234.1 Reaffirmed Sarmangal Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Sasmos Het Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE BBB- 80 Assigned FacNon-FB /CARE A3 Sharda Constructions & Corporation PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Sharda Constructions & Corporation PvtBk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Shri Swami Samarth Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Shri Vinayank Enterprises & Property LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 53.1 Reaffirmed Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 232.8 Reaffirmed Sumit Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BB- 125 Assigned Proposed Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1050.3 Assigned Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Assigned The Go Green Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95.6 Reaffirmed U.C. Jain Foundation Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE B Value Housing Finance India Ltd Series A1 PTCs ProvCARE A- 126.3 Assigned Value Housing Finance India Ltd Series A2 PTCs ProvCARE A- 2.8 Assigned Vgs Realty Construction (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-@ 900 Reaffirmed @ Credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omkar Realtors & Developers Private Limited (ORDPL). Vinsan Graphics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Assigned Virgo Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 252.2 Reaffirmed Virgo Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A- 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50CR) West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 