Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Assigned Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 31920 Reaffirmed Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 584.1 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) CMI Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 650 (enhanced from Rs.40 crore) Ganga R. K. Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. ST Non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A3 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd BG Industrial Energy Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 17.2 Reaffirmed Kandla Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Cr) Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Raj Salt & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2180 Reaffirmed TBZ Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-Fund - - Withdrawn Based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Assigned Capital First Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 23500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2100 crore) Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.400 crore) Chandimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cipla Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AAA 600.9 Reaffirmed based) CMI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 350 (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) DCS Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB+ 427.2 Assigned DCS Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE BB+ 900 Assigned DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Instruments NCDsCARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Assigned Ganga R. K. Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 70 Assigned CARE A4 GIC Bhutan Re Ltd CPA CARE A (In) Assigned IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT -Fund Based Bk CARE BBB- 4290.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac- TL IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 5500 Reaffirmed Ltd Industrial Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 12608.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.460.81 crore) IPC Packaging Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.2 Reaffirmed Kandla Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Assigned KBS Diamond LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Reaffirmed Kushal Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 138.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.25 Cr) Liz Investment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ ST CARE AA- / 250 Assigned instruments CARE A1+ M Power Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Unsecured TL Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.1 Assigned Maxpure Water System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Revised from CARE BB- Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 800 Reaffirmed Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 195 Reaffirmed Multiplast Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Oceanic Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.91 Cr) Omega Transmission Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prem Jain Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 196.4 Suspension revoked and Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 22.43 Cr) Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 763.3 Revised from CARE BBB Raj Salt & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44 Assigned Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 13315 Reaffirmed Company Of Rajasthan Ltd. (reduced from Rs.1,526.60 crore) Sahakar Global Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 337 crore) Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) 475.4 Provisional Sneh Sadan Graphic Services Ltd Proposed LT/ ST CARE AA- / 250 Assigned instruments CARE A1+ TBZ Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 107.5 Reaffirmed Based) Ultratech Cement Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AAA 240 Reaffirmed Universal Construction Machinery & Bk Fac - - Suspended Equipment Ltd Vaibhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Venkateshwara Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds - - Withdrawn Development Finance Corporation Ltd. Series IB (AY, AZ, AZ (Z)/2004-05) West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE A- (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd. [Series IB (AG, AH, AI/2009-10) West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE AA- (SO) 10000 Revised from Development Finance Corporation Ltd. [Series IB (AD, CARE A+ (SO) AE, AF/2007-08) West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE AA- (SO) 9925 Reaffirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd. Series IB (AA, AB, AC/2005-06)] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.