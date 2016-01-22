Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 540 Assigned
Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 31920 Reaffirmed
Cipla Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 584.1 Reaffirmed
(Non-fundbased)
CMI Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 650
(enhanced from Rs.40 crore)
Ganga R. K. Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. ST Non-FB Bk Fac - CARE A3 15000 Reaffirmed
Ltd BG
Industrial Energy Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 17.2 Reaffirmed
Kandla Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned
Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned
Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 120 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 6 Cr)
Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Raj Salt & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2180 Reaffirmed
TBZ Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac(Non-Fund - - Withdrawn
Based)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Amar Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Assigned
Capital First Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.200 crore)
Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 23500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.2100 crore)
Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.400 crore)
Chandimata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Cipla Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AAA 600.9 Reaffirmed
based)
CMI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 350
(enhanced from Rs.25 crore)
DCS Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BB+ 427.2 Assigned
DCS Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE BB+ 900 Assigned
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Instruments NCDsCARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Assigned
Ganga R. K. Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 70 Assigned
CARE A4
GIC Bhutan Re Ltd CPA CARE A (In) Assigned
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT -Fund Based Bk CARE BBB- 4290.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac- TL
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 5500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Industrial Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 12608.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.460.81 crore)
IPC Packaging Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ishan Snax Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
JMJ Switch Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.2 Reaffirmed
Kandla Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Assigned
KBS Diamond LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Reaffirmed
Kushal Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 138.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 15.25 Cr)
Liz Investment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ ST CARE AA- / 250 Assigned
instruments CARE A1+
M Power Microfinance Pvt Ltd Subordinated CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Unsecured TL
Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.1 Assigned
Maxpure Water System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Revised from
CARE BB-
Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 800 Reaffirmed
Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 195 Reaffirmed
Multiplast Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Oceanic Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 9.91 Cr)
Omega Transmission Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Prem Jain Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 196.4 Suspension
revoked and
Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 22.43 Cr)
Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 763.3 Revised from
CARE BBB
Raj Salt & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44 Assigned
Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 13315 Reaffirmed
Company Of Rajasthan Ltd.
(reduced from Rs.1,526.60 crore)
Sahakar Global Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4450 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 337 crore)
Shalco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) 475.4 Provisional
Sneh Sadan Graphic Services Ltd Proposed LT/ ST CARE AA- / 250 Assigned
instruments CARE A1+
TBZ Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 107.5 Reaffirmed
Based)
Ultratech Cement Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AAA 240 Reaffirmed
Universal Construction Machinery & Bk Fac - - Suspended
Equipment Ltd
Vaibhavlaxmi Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Venkateshwara Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended
West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds - - Withdrawn
Development Finance Corporation Ltd. Series IB (AY, AZ,
AZ (Z)/2004-05)
West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE A- (SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Development Finance Corporation Ltd. [Series IB (AG,
AH, AI/2009-10)
West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE AA- (SO) 10000 Revised from
Development Finance Corporation Ltd. [Series IB (AD, CARE A+ (SO)
AE, AF/2007-08)
West Bengal Infrastructure Outstanding Bonds CARE AA- (SO) 9925 Reaffirmed
Development Finance Corporation Ltd. Series IB (AA, AB,
AC/2005-06)]
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
