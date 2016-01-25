Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Chips And Exports (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.7 Assigned Ajai Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Ambica Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 31 Revised from CARE A3 Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from 10 CR G. L. Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4500 Assigned J.B. Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Jk Agri Genetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed K. T. Ravi ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned MMTC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 45750 Reaffirmed Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 129.5 Reaffirmed Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Twincity Sunlife Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Instruments (FD)CARE BBB- (FD) 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Chips And Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50.2 Assigned Ajai Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 29.3 Assigned Ambica Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed enhanced from 11 CR Barnala Builders & Property ConsultantLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Revised from CARE BB enhanced from 30 CR Bharuch Dahej Railway Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2049.2 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Holding Ltd LT Bk Fac -- 3000 Withdrawn Choudhary Layer Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9617.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.841.55 crore G. L. Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.2 Assigned Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspensed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD- Series 1A CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD- Series 1B CARE A+ 750 Reaffirmed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD- Series 2 CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD- Series 3 CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD- Series 4 CARE A+ 290 Assigned Gera Developments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 156 Reaffirmed enhanced from 50 CR Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD- Series 2* CARE A+ (SO) Provisional; Withdrawn *'Provisional' rating was assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed issue and was backed by credit enhancement in the form of Structured Payment Mechanism (including operation of Escrow Accounts). However, the company did not place any NCD with the proposed Structured Payment Mechanism. Hence, the rating is withdrawn with immediate effect. Globetech Medicare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 257 Assigned Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 75500 Assigned Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A 3000 Assigned IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund SchemesInfrastructure CARE AAA Reaffirmed debt fund Scheme (MF-IDF) Series 1-A IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund SchemesInfrastructure CARE AAA Reaffirmed debt fund Scheme (MF-IDF) Series 1-B IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund SchemesInfrastructure CARE AAA Reaffirmed debt fund Scheme (MF-IDF) Series 1-C Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed J.B. Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 476.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaiprakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 887.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Jaypee Institute Of Information LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 337.7 Reaffirmed Technology Society reduced from 45.45 CR JK Agri Genetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 919.4 Reaffirmed enhanced by Rs.13.58 crore JSW Steel Processing Centers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 37.5 Revised from CARE A+ reduced from Rs.7.50 crore K. T. Ravi LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Kailash Coal & Coke Company Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn KLA Foods (India) Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspensed Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Suspensed Louroux Bio Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB-(SO)* 1715.1 Reaffirmed *Backed by letter of comfort extended by promoter owned entity- Gabs Investment Private Ltd (GIPL) Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/ A2 9000 Reaffirmed Maruti Developers Bk facility -- Suspensed Mbmg Diamonds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO)/ 400 Reaffirmed A2(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBEPL) Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125 Assigned Metro Institute Of Medical Sciences PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1536.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs.153.82 crore Metro Mas Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 200 Reaffirmed # # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences P. Ltd. Metro Medical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)#55 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd MMTC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed MMTC Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/ A1+ 45200 Reaffirmed Munimji & Sons Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.7 Reaffirmed Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 160 Reaffirmed SMS Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB+ 2750 Revised from CARE BBB SMS Infrastructure Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A3+ 200 Revised from -fundbased CARE BBB /A3 SMS Infrastructure Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE BBB+ /A3+ 8070 Revised from Nonfund- based CARE BBB /A3 Sunhill Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)#325.9 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 36.56 crore; # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Metro Institutes of Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Terra Infra Development Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/ A4 92.8 Revised from CARE BB- /Reaffirmed CARE A4 Twincity Sunlife Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Uni Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL* CARE A-(SO) 750 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable cross Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBEPL) Uni Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO)/ 750 Reaffirmed A2(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBEPL) Uni Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO)/ 975 Reaffirmed A2(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable cross Corporate Guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (MBEPL) Union Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 20000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Union Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II CARE AAA 10000* Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Reduced from Rs. 1600 CR; *Rated amount has been reduced due to redemption of Lower Tier II (series VIII-FIXED) bond Vinayak Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.