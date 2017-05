Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 57.6 Reaffirmed Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ % 1050 Diamond Hometex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Eco Polyfibers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Revised from CARE A3 Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Prakash Steelage Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3+ 700 Assigned Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed RK Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215 Assigned Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Unidrug Innovative Pharma ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd (reduced from 5.20 Cr) Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 65494 Reaffirmed Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/ 21189.1 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Aravali Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1023.9 Reaffirmed Aravali Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Derivative Facility Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 284.4 Reaffirmed [reduced 32.44 Cr] Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.9 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ % 494.4 Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dabang Metal Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.41 Cr) Dhanania Rubber Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Diamond Hometex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.3 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 8.44 Cr) Eco Polyfibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 50 Reaffirmed Fugro Survey (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / 120 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A- 400 Revised from CARE BBB Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (NCDs) Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 4150 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) CARE A3 Harsiddh Papers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended IBD Universal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.8 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 3.25 Cr) Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 215 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Maru Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1680.1 Reaffirmed Maru Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Derivative Facility N. Ranga Rao And Sons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1409.2 Assigned Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AAA(SO) 1182.5 Reaffirmed External Commercial Borrowing (ECBs) [Reduced from Rs.118.90 crore] Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO) 3590 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.376.45 crore] Prakash Steelage Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Assigned (Fundbased) Ratnachintamani Metalloys Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 80 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Ratnagarbha Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 129.9 Revised from CARE BB Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 266.6 Reaffirmed RK Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 232.3 Assigned Saibaba Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.77 Cr) Satija Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Scintillating Jewellery Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Shree Ganesh Cotex Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Riddhi Siddhi Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.7 Revised from CARE B Shri Om Agro Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Singlacherra Tea Compnay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115.6 Reaffirmed Sonal Apparels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sunrise Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.49 Cr) Swosti Premium Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Swosti Premium Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Taksh Infrastructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Suspension Revoked and Revised from CARE B Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 642.6 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12089.2 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / 6250 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 935.3 Reaffirmed * Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Tata Power (rated CARE AA) that will be valid for three years from the date of commissioning of the project (Daloth) and would be released only subject to satisfaction of certain pre-conditions stipulated by lenders. Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd NCDs # CARE AA(SO) 4250 Provisional # Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Tata Power (rated CARE AA) Team Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Suspension Revoked and Re-affirmed Unidrug Innovative Pharma LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Revised from Technologies Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from 7.30 Cr) Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Assigned /CARE A3 Western Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70.2 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.