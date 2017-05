Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A3 Bhagwati Products Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 6500 Revised from A1 CARE A2+ Bhagwati Products Ltd ST Bk Fac In Withdrawn * Principle CARE A1(SO) * The facilities were backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Micromax Informatics Ltd; the rating has been withdrawn as no corporate guarantee has been extended for renewed bank facilities of BPL. Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Hanuman Weaving Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 96492.5 Revised from CARE A2+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP Programme CARE A3+ 41500 Revised from CARE A2+ K S Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned K.G. Lakshmipathi And Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Logan Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Summit Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Reaffirmed Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Vama Construction Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airoil-Flaregas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103.9 Assigned Bhagwati Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 700 Assigned Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed C Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Dwarka Gems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE A4105 Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed Gyan Jyoti Education Foundation Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97 Reaffirmed India Home Loan Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 229887.5Revised from CARE A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-I CARE BBB+ 5000 Revised from CARE A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-II CARE BBB+ 10000 Revised from CARE A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-III CARE BBB+ 8620 Revised from CARE A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from Programme-IV CARE A Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs Programme-V CARE BBB+ 7500 Revised from CARE A K S Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 300 Assigned A4+ K.G. Lakshmipathi And Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kamal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kingswood Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Reaffirmed Knack Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Knack Polymers LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 52.5 Assigned A4 Knack Technopack LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 208 Assigned Liz Investment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT/ CARE AA- /CARE 1500 Reaffirmed shortterm A1+ instruments Logan Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.1 Assigned Mukesh Strips Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13750 Reaffirmed Padam Shree Tex Feb Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 135 Reaffirmed Palm Heights Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Protech Feed Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Ramayani Creations LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Rambhajo'S LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Debentures AA (SO) Reliance Financial Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 500 Assigned Ritesh Properties And Industries Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Reaffirmed Shiv Agro Industries Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Shree Prithvi Iron Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Shree Ram Fibres India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Motor Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Rating Suspension Revoked and Reaffirmed Sneh Sadan Graphic Services Ltd Proposed LT/ CARE AA- /CARE 2750 Reaffirmed shortterm A1+ instruments Solitaire Industrial Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 340 Assigned Ltd Soma Isolux Kishangarh-Beawar Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 12169.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 325.6 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 334 Reaffirmed Summit Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 111.7 Reaffirmed The National Small Industries LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 82.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Tlt Engineering India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 350 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Universal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Universal Associates LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 85 Assigned A4+ Vama Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3+ Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A+(SO) 3200 Reaffirmed Based - LT-BGs * * Based on a guarantee from Welspun Energy Private Limited. (WEPL) Rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12235 Assigned Welspun Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac*Provisional 10000 Assigned CARE A- (SO) *The rating is Provisional subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Yes Bank Ltd. Tier II Bond issue CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned (Basel III) 