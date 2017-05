Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Assigned Arkkays National Engineering And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Foundry Company Corlim Marine Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Emt Megatherm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28 CR) Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Goyal Sons ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3 (SO) 5 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Goyal Petrofils Yarns Private Limited (Rated CARE BBB- , CARE A3) Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 520.2 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Assigned Lisie Medical Institutions ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Miki Maize Milling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned New Print India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.8 Assigned Nova Technocast Prvate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Assigned Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6500 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Pearl Beverages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 117.2 Reaffirmed Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Pioneer Foods & Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd ST Bk CARE A3 1400 Reaffirmed FacNon-FB BG/LC (enhanced from Rs. 115.70 crore) Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed (increased from 12.50 CR) S.Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 153 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Sunil Chemical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 129 Assigned Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed (increased from 3.14 CR) United Infraventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Walchandnagar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10320 Revised from (Non-fundbased) CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Tube Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.0 cr) Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 271 Assigned Arkkays National Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 281.7 Reaffirmed Foundry Company (reduced from 37.57 CR) Ashok Motors. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 15 CR) Axiom Energy Conversion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended B.L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 10 Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Capital - - Withdrawn Protection Oriented Fund- Series 12 Diagold Creation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned / A4 Reaffirmed Emt Megatherm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 171 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18 CR) Emt Megatherm Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 250 Reaffirmed A4+ Eon Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7408.2 Reaffirmed Exotic Fruits Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended G.M. Overseas Bk Fac - - Suspended Gayatri Bio Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 219.6 Revised from CARE B Global Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 368.9 Assigned Goyal Sons LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB-(SO) 45 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Goyal Petrofils Yarns Private Limited (Rated CARE BBB- , CARE A3) Green Mirror Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115 Reaffirmed Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 750 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB-(SO) 3853.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 176 CR) @backed by the corporate guarantee from Home Credit B. V./SBLCs Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB-(SO) 146.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 224 CR) #proposed to be backed by the corporate guarantee from Home Credit B. V. J.K. Cement Works (Fujairah) Fzc LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)# 6346.7* Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 604.76 crore) # backed by an irrevocable letter of comfort from J.K. Cement Limited (rated 'CARE AA-/CARE A1+') for the tenure of the loan being rated. * Facilities rated of US$96.16 million, converted at US$ = Rs.66 (earlier rated amount of US$ 98 million, converted at US$ = Rs.61.71) J.K. Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 166 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.47.12 crore) Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed - Proposed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac CARE BBB- 1150 Assigned Lisie Medical Institutions LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Assigned Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Maahi Milk Producer Company Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) - Assigned Mantra Earth LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Mehala Machines India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Miki Maize Milling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.1 Assigned Nani Resorts & Floriculture Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 517.5 Assigned New Print India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.2 Assigned Nova Technocast Prvate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 39.3 Assigned Nova Technocast Prvate Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 55 Assigned A4+ Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3887.5 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Assigned Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 505 Reaffirmed Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 245.8 Reaffirmed Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.4 Reaffirmed Pioneer Foods & Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2143.3 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd (enhanced from 205.00 CR) Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3115.5 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd A3+ (enhanced from 274.55 CR) Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk FacTerm Loan CARE BBB- 230.5 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 202.8 Reaffirmed FacilityTerm Loan Rashtriya Metal Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Regency Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 124.4 Reaffirmed [reduced from 14.72 CR] Rituraj Holding Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn S.Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 1007 Revised from Based) CARE BBB- Saket Metal Technocraft Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Seedworks India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Seedworks International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Mangal Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237 Revised from CARE B+ Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 38.5 Revised from Ltd CARE B (reduced from 4.38 cr) Srk Constrctions & Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended State Bank Of Patiala Basel III CARE AAA 5000 Assigned compliant Tier II Bonds Sunil Chemical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sunrise Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The West India Power Equipments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended United Infraventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90.5 Revised from CARE C (Enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 3650 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 