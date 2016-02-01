Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 Reaffirmed Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 (SO) 30 Assigned - LC/BG(proposed Fac) Jamshedpur Continious Annealing & Bk Fac-ST (Non CARE A1+ 300 Assigned Processing Co. Pvt Ltd Fund Based) -LC/BG K.P.H Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Liberty Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 290 Reaffirmed Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Paresh S. Patel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Based - STBG/LC Shree Shyam Road Carrier ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed (reduced from 110.00 CR) Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed The India Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3696.7 Revised from CARE A2+ Visa Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 547.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amrut Exports Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB+ / 200 Assigned / - LT/ ST-EPC/PSC CARE A4+ Revised from CARE A4 Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 289.7 Reaffirmed Aryavrat Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 12395 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 960 CR) Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 154 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Bharti Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Revised from CARE BB Bharti Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 374 Assigned / CARE A4+ Revised from CARE A4 [Enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore] Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Based - TL (enhanced from 12.50 CR) Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+(SO) 40 Assigned -CC (proposed Fac) Darjeeling Tea & Chinchona AssociationLT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from 15 CR) Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 540 Assigned Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 240 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2819.6 Reaffirmed Dhanterash Sale Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dighi Port Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 7770.9 Revised from CARE B+ Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Friends Bulk Handlers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 395 Assigned H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd RED NC Unsecured CARE AAA (SO) 1000 Revised from TBs / NCD* CARE D *backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GoI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the guarantee/trusteeship document submitted to CARE. The GOI guarantee will continue to be valid even in the event of referral of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL) to the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) underSICA, 1985. Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 11850 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac - LT (Non CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd NCD issue # CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed #Amount outstanding as on January 15, 2016 is Rs.100 crore. Indian Hospitex Pvt Ltd On CreditwatchLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 80 Placed on credit watch Jamshedpur Continious Annealing & LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 1985 Assigned Processing Co. Pvt Ltd Jamshedpur Continious Annealing & LT Bk Fac - CARE A+ 2250 Assigned Processing Co. Pvt Ltd Cash Credit Jamshedpur Continious Annealing & Proposed LT/ST CARE A+ / 206.5 Assigned Processing Co. Pvt Ltd Bk CARE A1+ Fac-FB/Non-FB A1+ Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCD- Series- A CARE AA 898.4 Final Rating Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Prop CARE AA 2701.6 Reaffirmed NCDsSeries- A Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series-B CARE AA 2096.2 Final Rating Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed CARE AA 6303.8 Reaffirmed NCDsSeries- B Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khyati Steels Bk Fac - - Suspended Liberty Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1468 Reaffirmed Liberty Trading Group Pte Ltd Proposed LT/ST CARE A / 13200 Assigned Bk Fac^ CARE A1+ ^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets. Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Reaffirmed Manglam Alloys & Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Marvel Crafts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Paresh S. Patel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Plasser (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Prachee Polyfilms Prvate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140.6 Assigned S V Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.5 Assigned Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Shavyaa Geotex LT Bk Fac CARE B 119 Assigned Shiv Sunder And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Shree Balaji Agro Farm Industries Pvt.Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed - LT-Cash Credit Shree Shyam Road Carrier LT Bk Fac CARE BB 41.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 4.64 CR) Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Simec Group Ltd Proposed LT/ST CARE A+ /CARE 6600 Assigned Bk Fac^ A1+ ^Excludes current structured bank lines backed by specific current assets. Simplex Engineering & Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 55.00 CR) Suraj Value Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155.5 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Suraj Tubes India Pvt Ltd) Swaraj Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.5 Revised from CARE BB- (Increased from 19.93 CR) Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.9 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 6.96 CR) The India Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 26807 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs. 2678.60 crore) Visa Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23804.8 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113 Assigned Wearit Global Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.