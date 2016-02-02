Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned
A. G. Shares And Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned
Agrow Allied Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed
Chirayu Charitable Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Etg Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed
Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.9 Assigned
Firestar Diamond Fze Proposed ST Bk Fac $ ProvCARE A3 1193.4 Revised from
- Fund Based (SO) # $ Provisional
CARE A2 (SO) #
# backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond FZE (FDFZE) on demand raised by the bank
Firestar Diamond Fze ST Bk Fac - Fund CARE A3 544.6 Revised from
Based CARE A2
Firestar Diamond Fze ST Bk Fac - Fund CARE A3 (SO) # 5806.6 Revised from
Based CARE A2 (SO) #
# backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond FZE (FDFZE) on demand raised by the bank
Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdProposed/untied $ ProvCARE A3 1081 Revised from
limits ST Bk Fac (SO) # $ Provisional
CARE A2 (SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 (SO) # 1169 Revised from
Fund Based) CARE A2 (SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other
Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors
shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar
Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar
corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by
FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
Firestar International Pvt Ltd Proposed/untied $ ProvCARE A3 1181.5 Revised from
limits ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
$ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed
Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 (SO) # 1918.5 Revised from
Fund Based) CARE A2 (SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International
Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3
(SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the
guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt
servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure
Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80.5 Reaffirmed
Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed
Gei Industrial Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned
Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
Ideal Carpet Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned
Jai Bajrang Bajaj ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned
Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 368 Reaffirmed
Miraj Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2100 Assigned
Raigarh Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned
Rashmi Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Revised from
CARE A3+
Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 %
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 %
Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Assigned
Spiro Lifecare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.9 Reaffirmed
The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40000 Revised from
Ltd CARE A4
Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Pc Jeweller Ltd Medium Term CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
instrumentFixed
deposits programme*
*the total amount outstanding under the scheme as on Nov 30, 2015 stood at Rs.11.38 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhishiva Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 63.5 Assigned
Agrow Allied Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Reaffirmed
Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 17500 Reaffirmed
A3+
Banasthali Vidyapith LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 165.1 Reaffirmed
Bhardwaj Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Bholenath Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.6 Reaffirmed
Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- - Withdrawn
Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 140 Reaffirmed
A1
Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1000@ Reaffirmed
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
(Guarantor or Benefactor.
Chirayu Charitable Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 860.9 Reaffirmed
Convergent Communications (India) Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ltd
Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64 Reaffirmed
Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2717.6 Reaffirmed
Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 401.5 Assigned
Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4350 Assigned
Firestar Diamond Bvba LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB-# 2310.4 Revised from
based) CARE BBB+
# backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd. (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond BVBA (FDBVBA) on demand raised by the bank. $ provisional as the
corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed.
Firestar Diamond Bvba Proposed/untied ProvCARE BBB- 1225.2 Revised from
limits LT Bk Fac $ Provisional
CARE BBB+ (SO) #
# backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd. (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond BVBA (FDBVBA) on demand raised by the bank. $ provisional as the
corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed.
Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdProposed/untied $ ProvCARE 2139 Revised from
limits LT Bk Fac BBB- (SO) # $ Provisional
CARE BBB+ (SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 3861 Revised from
based) # CARE BBB+
(SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt.
Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)],
Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee
document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing
obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
Firestar Diamond Ltd, Hong Kong Untied limits - LT $ ProvCARE BBB-1326 Revised from
Bk Fac $ Provisional
CARE BBB+ (SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Private
Limited. FIPL [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3
(SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the
guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt
servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond Limited, Hong Kong (FDLHK) on demand raised by the
bank.
$ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed.
Firestar Diamond Ltd, Hong Kong LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB-# 1650 Revised from
based) CARE BBB+
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Private
Limited. FIPL [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3
(SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the
guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt
servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond Limited, Hong Kong (FDLHK) on demand raised by the
bank. $ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed.
Firestar International Pvt Ltd Proposed/untied #$ ProvCARE 4748.9 Revised from
limits LT Bk Fac BBB- CARE BBB+
(SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International
Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3
(SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the
guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt
servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
$ In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed.
Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 16751.1 Revised from
based) # CARE BBB+
(SO) #
#backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International
Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3
(SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the
guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt
servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank.
FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of
bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure.
Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200.5 Reaffirmed
Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Gei Industrial Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 235 Assigned
Gei Industrial Systems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 220 Assigned
Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 568.8 Reaffirmed
Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Him Valves And Regulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 187 Reaffirmed
Ideal Carpet Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.8 Assigned
Indian Overseas Bank Proposed Basel III CARE A- 10000 Assigned
Compliant Tier I
Perpetual Bonds *
* CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into
consideration its key features as below: ? The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel
coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current
year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of
sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank
meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total
Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as
prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. ? The instrument may be written-down upon CET I
breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March
31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event
called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI.
Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
J. S. Woollen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned
Jai Bajrang Bajaj LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned
Jr Toll Road Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3890@ Reaffirmed
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.9 Revised from
CARE B
Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A430 Long term
rating
revised from
CARE B
and
Short term
reaffirmed
Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 676.8 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Aerospace Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Miraj Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned
Mkc Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ndtv Convergence Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 75 Reaffirmed
Nichem Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Nternational Land Developers Pvt. Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn
Nternational Land Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 334.8 Reaffirmed
Pc Jeweller Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE A1500 Assigned
Periwal Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 40 Reaffirmed
Periwal Polymers Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Reaffirmed
A4
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned
Ps Toll Road Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3000@ Reaffirmed
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Raigarh Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Assigned
Ramakrishna Elecronics (Kurnool Long -term Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from
Division) CARE B+
Rashmi Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 4 - 1000@ Reaffirmed
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
(Guarantor or Benefactor)
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1000# Reaffirmed
# backed by letter of comfort from RCL.
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 1 CARE AA 2500# Reaffirmed
# backed by letter of comfort from RCL.
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 2 CARE AA 20 Reaffirmed
%Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT
option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely
repayment of all outstanding amount.
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 3 CARE AA 15 Reaffirmed
%Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT
option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely
repayment of all outstanding amount
Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2856.6@ Reaffirmed
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited
(Guarantor or Benefactor)
Reliance Capital Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed
issue
Reliance Capital Ltd. LT debt Programme CARE AAA 220000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Capital Ltd. Principal CARE PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market AAA
Linked Debentures
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 8000 %
Debenture -1
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 7800 %
Debenture-2
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 3650 %
Debenture-3
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 26000 %
Reliance Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000@ Reaffirmed
@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE BB 111.1 Assigned
Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
S V Creditline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Sarvottam Atta Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Rice And General Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended
Spiro Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 176.5 Assigned
Sri Sri Vigneswara Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Success Layer Farm Bk Fac - - Suspended
Surya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115.2 Reaffirmed
The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20000 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB
Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 199.2 Reaffirmed
Umak Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 663.7 Assigned
V.T. Engineering Bk Fac - - Suspended
Vaibhav Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.6 Assigned
Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Welspun Solar Ap Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3648.2 Reaffirmed
