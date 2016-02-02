Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned A. G. Shares And Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Agrow Allied Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Chirayu Charitable Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Etg Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.9 Assigned Firestar Diamond Fze Proposed ST Bk Fac $ ProvCARE A3 1193.4 Revised from - Fund Based (SO) # $ Provisional CARE A2 (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond FZE (FDFZE) on demand raised by the bank Firestar Diamond Fze ST Bk Fac - Fund CARE A3 544.6 Revised from Based CARE A2 Firestar Diamond Fze ST Bk Fac - Fund CARE A3 (SO) # 5806.6 Revised from Based CARE A2 (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. [FIPL; rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond FZE (FDFZE) on demand raised by the bank Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdProposed/untied $ ProvCARE A3 1081 Revised from limits ST Bk Fac (SO) # $ Provisional CARE A2 (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 (SO) # 1169 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A2 (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Firestar International Pvt Ltd Proposed/untied $ ProvCARE A3 1181.5 Revised from limits ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. $ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed Firestar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 (SO) # 1918.5 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A2 (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80.5 Reaffirmed Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Gei Industrial Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Ideal Carpet Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Jai Bajrang Bajaj ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 368 Reaffirmed Miraj Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2100 Assigned Raigarh Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Rashmi Cement Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Revised from CARE A3+ Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 % Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 % Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Assigned Spiro Lifecare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.9 Reaffirmed The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40000 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pc Jeweller Ltd Medium Term CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed instrumentFixed deposits programme* *the total amount outstanding under the scheme as on Nov 30, 2015 stood at Rs.11.38 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhishiva Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 63.5 Assigned Agrow Allied Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Reaffirmed Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 17500 Reaffirmed A3+ Banasthali Vidyapith LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 165.1 Reaffirmed Bhardwaj Agro Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Bholenath Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- - Withdrawn Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A1 Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1000@ Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited (Guarantor or Benefactor. Chirayu Charitable Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 860.9 Reaffirmed Convergent Communications (India) Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64 Reaffirmed Etg Agro Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2717.6 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 401.5 Assigned Ferozepur Foods Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4350 Assigned Firestar Diamond Bvba LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB-# 2310.4 Revised from based) CARE BBB+ # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond BVBA (FDBVBA) on demand raised by the bank. $ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar Diamond Bvba Proposed/untied ProvCARE BBB- 1225.2 Revised from limits LT Bk Fac $ Provisional CARE BBB+ (SO) # # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd. (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond BVBA (FDBVBA) on demand raised by the bank. $ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdProposed/untied $ ProvCARE 2139 Revised from limits LT Bk Fac BBB- (SO) # $ Provisional CARE BBB+ (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Firestar Diamond International Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 3861 Revised from based) # CARE BBB+ (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FDIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Firestar Diamond Ltd, Hong Kong Untied limits - LT $ ProvCARE BBB-1326 Revised from Bk Fac $ Provisional CARE BBB+ (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Private Limited. FIPL [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond Limited, Hong Kong (FDLHK) on demand raised by the bank. $ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar Diamond Ltd, Hong Kong LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB-# 1650 Revised from based) CARE BBB+ #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar International Private Limited. FIPL [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar Diamond Limited, Hong Kong (FDLHK) on demand raised by the bank. $ provisional as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar International Pvt Ltd Proposed/untied #$ ProvCARE 4748.9 Revised from limits LT Bk Fac BBB- CARE BBB+ (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. $ In-principle as the corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO) 16751.1 Revised from based) # CARE BBB+ (SO) # #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd (FDIPL) [rating revised from CARE BBB+ (SO)/ CARE A2 (SO) to CARE BBB- (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO)], Mr.Nirav Modi and other Firestar group company (Jointly as "Guarantors"). As per the guarantee document, the guarantors shall jointly and severally make good any shortfall in debt servicing obligation of Firestar International Pvt. Ltd (FIPL) on demand raised by the bank. FIPL has extended similar corporate guarantee to the bankers of FDIPL for timely servicing of bank facilities availed by FIPL resulting in cross guarantee structure. Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200.5 Reaffirmed Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Gautam Freight Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Gei Industrial Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 235 Assigned Gei Industrial Systems Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 220 Assigned Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 568.8 Reaffirmed Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed Him Valves And Regulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 187 Reaffirmed Ideal Carpet Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40.8 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Proposed Basel III CARE A- 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds * * CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: ? The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. ? The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended J. S. Woollen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Jai Bajrang Bajaj LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned Jr Toll Road Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3890@ Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.9 Revised from CARE B Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A430 Long term rating revised from CARE B and Short term reaffirmed Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 676.8 Reaffirmed Mahindra Aerospace Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Miraj Pipes And Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Mkc Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ndtv Convergence Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 75 Reaffirmed Nichem Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Nternational Land Developers Pvt. Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn Nternational Land Developers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 334.8 Reaffirmed Pc Jeweller Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE A1500 Assigned Periwal Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 40 Reaffirmed Periwal Polymers Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Ps Toll Road Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3000@ Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited Raigarh Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Assigned Ramakrishna Elecronics (Kurnool Long -term Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from Division) CARE B+ Rashmi Cement Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Revised from CARE BBB+ Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 4 - 1000@ Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited (Guarantor or Benefactor) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1000# Reaffirmed # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 1 CARE AA 2500# Reaffirmed # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 2 CARE AA 20 Reaffirmed %Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - 3 CARE AA 15 Reaffirmed %Backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amount Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2856.6@ Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited (Guarantor or Benefactor) Reliance Capital Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed issue Reliance Capital Ltd. LT debt Programme CARE AAA 220000 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd. Principal CARE PP- MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAA Linked Debentures Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 8000 % Debenture -1 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 7800 % Debenture-2 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 3650 % Debenture-3 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 26000 % Reliance Power Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000@ Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited Rmbay LT Bk Fac CARE BB 111.1 Assigned Royal Fasteners (Ne) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn S V Creditline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Atta Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Rice And General Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Spiro Lifecare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 176.5 Assigned Sri Sri Vigneswara Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Success Layer Farm Bk Fac - - Suspended Surya Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Rajaratna Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115.2 Reaffirmed The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20000 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Tirupati Niryat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 199.2 Reaffirmed Umak Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 663.7 Assigned V.T. Engineering Bk Fac - - Suspended Vaibhav Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.6 Assigned Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Welspun Solar Ap Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3648.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)