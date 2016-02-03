Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 105 Assigned Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 265.8 Reaffirmed Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3290.4 Reaffirmed Balaji Multiflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 17 Reaffirmed Bansal Extraction And Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhanvi Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Global Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3 350 Assigned Global Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3 1650 Assigned Jics Logistic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6552.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 600.20 crore) P. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned P. Patel Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 805.8 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP/NCD CARE A1 14000 Reaffirmed Scan Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE D 325 Revised from CARE A4 Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 130 Revised from CARE A3+ Suzlon Structures Ltd CP@ CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned @ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable on demand back-stop facility provided by IDBI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AA+ for lower Tier- II bonds) Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Scan Steels Ltd Public FD CARE D (FD) 99.2 Revised from CARE B+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N. Pandey Bk Fac - - Suspended Aakash Global Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 145 Assigned Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Anand Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.11.50 crore] Anand Metallics And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Revised from CARE BB Azen Medical Welfare & Research Bk Fac - - Suspended Society Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87805.8 Reaffirmed Balaji Multiflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 286.3 Reaffirmed Bansal Extraction And Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 218.8 Reaffirmed Bansal Extraction And Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 450 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Bhadrashree Steel And Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhanvi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.19 CR) Bst Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 625.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.54.72 crore) C Lal Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 571.8 Revised from CARE A-(SO) *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The India Cements Limited (ICL) (reduced from 73.52 CR). Dasve Hospitality Institute Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 254.6 Reaffirmed [reduced from 27.17 CR] E R Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Ecomotel Hotel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 137.9 Reaffirmed [reduced from 13.95 CR] Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 11000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 600 crore) Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB- 1487.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.141.34 CR) Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.65 CR) Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 618.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 74.51 CR) Gupta Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned @The credit enhancement is in the form of put option wherein the lenders of the above rated facility of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB) would require Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited (MIPL) to purchase the said facility and/or any interest due to be paid referred to as the put amount, within 15 days of exercise of the Put Option viz T+15 (final legal maturity with T as the due date of debt servicing for IRB) throughout the tenure of the facility. The credit enhancement also factors the Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) in case of exercise of the above put option. J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 76.00 CR) Jagdamba Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jics Logistic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 250 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Knowledge Vistas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2096.7 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs. 220.23 crore) Krishna Developers Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kufri Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ladakhi Construction Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Manish Empire Bk Fac - - Suspended Mithra Kyokuto Special Purpose VehicleLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P. K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned P. Patel Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Pawan Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 111.5 Assigned Premier Liquor India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Ps Srijan Realventure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A 250 Reaffirmed Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sagardeep Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Sai Aarav Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Scan Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE D 400.7 Revised from CARE B+ Scan Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac(CC) CARE D 1600 Revised from CARE B+ Shambhu Mahadev Sugar & Allied LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 284.3 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE BB- Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 153.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 13.78 CR) Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sumal India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Swatantra Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380.2 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 41.75 CR) Taneja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Tcj Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Transtron Electricals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 1899.4 Revised from CARE A-(SO) *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The India Cements Limited (ICL) which would be released on fulfillment of certain operational and financial covenants as specified in the lender's agreement. Vivek Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned Ych Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 212.5 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 