Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Marine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.4 Reaffirmed Beam Cox Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Emgee Cables And Communications Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Idea Cellular Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1,000 crore) Kokila Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Reaffirmed Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed P. B. Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 1000 Assigned issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company R. R. Stones Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE A4+ Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 312.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13 Cr) Shri Girija Smelters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Cr) Surya Wires Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Umiya Cot Fibers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9470 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Marine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 347.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.61 Cr) Aditya Marine Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Agl Polyfil Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.81 Cr) Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21479.4 Reaffirmed Aran Kitchenworld India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Badhri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 305.1 Revised from CARE B- Bagaria Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 215 Revised from CARE BB Beam Cox Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Reaffirmed Chandan Glass Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Classic Wears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.2 Revised from CARE B+ [Reduced from Rs.10.72 crore] Dunn Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Emgee Cables And Communications Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 132 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs# CARE BBB- (SO) Assigned Ltd Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 263.8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 27.68 Cr] Gujarat Steel & Pipes LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 240 Reaffirmed A4 Happy Home Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 170078.3Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jayka Jansahayak Trust Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # - - Withdrawn # Long-term bank facilities are withdrawn as the facilities are fully repaid by the company with the receipt of no dues certificate from the bank Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3 Kokila Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Ma Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 86 Assigned Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180.4 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 95.5 Reaffirmed A2 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-I CARE AAA (SO) 29800 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-II CARE AAA (SO) 7650 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-III CARE AAA (SO) 37689.7 Reaffirmed Makro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 360 Reaffirmed Marudhar Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.3 Reaffirmed Mohijuli Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.2 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 7.21 Cr) Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed P. B. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Pawan Edifice Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Polakulath Narayanan Renai Medicity LT Bk Fac CARE BB 161.4 Reaffirmed Punj Lloyd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 51727.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4,703.70 Cr) Punj Lloyd Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 79521.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9,022.28 Cr) Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD I CARE D 1350 Reaffirmed Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD III CARE D 3000 Reaffirmed R. R. Stones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB+ R.S. Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49 Reaffirmed R.S. Fuel Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ram Krushna Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ranjit Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 700 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from Rs.40 crore) Ranjit Buildcon Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 8300 Revised from A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Sandcity Autotec Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE B+ 67.8 Assigned Sansar Vehicle Trust March 2013 Vi Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Sansar Vehicle Trust March 2013 Vi Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Sansar Vehicle Trust March 2013 Vi Second Loss - - Withdrawn Facility Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.57) Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 130 Assigned Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 439.6 Reaffirmed Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7 Cr) Shivek Labs Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Balaji Raw & Parboiled Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sun Direct Tv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6413.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 757.60 Cr) Super Multicolor Printers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surya Wires Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 196 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.60 Cr) Surya Wires Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 6.00 Cr) Swadeshi Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1260.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 78.24 Cr) Tripple Star Agri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 171.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.75 Cr) Umiya Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14002.6 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 1349.11 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 