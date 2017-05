Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag8 Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Ajmera Pharmasure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Anand Arc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Reaffirmed B. P. Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned B.M Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1432.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 120.60 CR) Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 4 Revised from CARE A4+ Housing Development Finance Corp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11375 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 6,402 CR) Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- NonFB CARE A3+ 43 Assigned Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 88 Reaffirmed Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.1 Reaffirmed Roots Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 Reaffirmed Sakar Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk FacFB CARE A3+ 3248.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 312.85 CR) Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk FacNon-FB CARE A3+ 583 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 51.91 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag8 Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1584.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 82.35 CR) Age Old Spirits LT Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Ajmera Pharmasure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82 Reaffirmed Ambica Cotseeds Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 150 Assigned CARE A4 Anand Arc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 630 Reaffirmed Ashtavinayak Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 137.5 Revised from CARE BB- Avk Automall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 182.6 Revised from CARE BB- Avk Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.4 Revised from CARE BB- B. P. Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.8 Assigned B.M Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Bhandari Foils And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.40.95 CR) Birla Corporation Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 845.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 52.00 CR) Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2840 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from 280.60 CR) E-Procurement Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed E-Procurement Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gallantt Metal Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Godawari Traders LT Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6 CR) Golden Triangle Fort And Palace Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 11.31 CR) Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 124370 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 9,891 CR) Idf Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 717.5 Revised from CARE BB Indianoil Lng Pvt Ltd Compulsorily CARE AAA(SO) 3265 Assigned Convertible Debentures 1) 1) The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of irrevocable & unconditional undertaking from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for (a) funding the Service Account with amount of interest due on/before due date and (b) buy-out of the CCDs on exercise of put-option by investor. Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 299.9 Revised from CARE BB- Ivrcl Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Fac CARE D 7974.5 Reaffirmed Joshi Technologies International LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 426.6 Reaffirmed Inc-India Projects Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maxan Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BBB+ 567.5 Assigned Fundbased Namakkal Transport Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended National Backward Classes Finance & Issuer Rating CARE A - Withdrawn Development Corporation Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 250 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 37.00 CR) Om Besco Rail Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500000 Revised from CARE BBB- Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Peppermint Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 8.22 CR) Pivot Fabrique LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70.9 Assigned R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.8 Revised from CARE B+ Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Fort And Palace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 237 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.45 CR) Rational Handloom Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Roots Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 188.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.47 CR) Rukson Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121 Assigned Saidristi Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.4 Reaffirmed Sakar Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.30 CR) Sanatan Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Scotts Garments Ltd LT Bk FacTerm Loan CARE BBB 998.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 101.90 CR) Shahlon Silk Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shanker Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Samarth Oil Refinery Llp LT Fac CARE B+ 72.5 Assigned Tarapore And Company LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Revised from CARE A The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 87.5 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Unsecured TBs@ (reduced from 17.50 CR) The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Unsecured TBs@ The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd. Redeemable CARE AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Unsecured TBs@ Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Unique Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4.80 CR) Vippy Spinpro Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Wind Urja India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 1506.9^ Revised from CARE A-(SO) ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd.[rated CARE A] to the long-term bank facilities of Wind Urja India Pvt. Ltd. (WUIPL). Zanira Property Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 