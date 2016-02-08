Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Angel's Aluminium Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 190 Reaffirmed Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 136 Assigned Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 295 Revised from CARE A4 Drake And Scull Water And Energy ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A1+ (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd ^ backed by the stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from ICICI Bank Limited rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+ Evershine Oleochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.275 crore) Naturals And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A4 Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 200 Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 136.1 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Revised from CARE A1 Silver Star Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A2 112.4 Reaffirmed Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd Medium Term CARE BBB+ (FD) 10000 Reaffirmed Instrument - Fixed Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Procon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn AI Cotton Industries Bk Facility - - Suspended Ainaj Industries Bk Facility - - Suspended Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106 Reaffirmed Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed Angel's Aluminium Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Aruna Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Astron Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn AVR Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 443 Reaffirmed (reduced from 46.85 Cr) Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6.3 Reaffirmed Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1303.3 Reaffirmed Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned Colour Flex Laminators Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended D.M. Jewellers Bk Facility - - Suspended Dewashish Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE BB- Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+(SO) 310 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE A- (SO) (enhanced from 21 Cr) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+(SO) 10 Revised from India Pvt Ltd Provisional CARE A- (SO) (reduced from 11 Cr) *proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding company DSI Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT / ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB+(SO) 1040 Revised from India Pvt Ltd /CARE A3+(SO) CARE A-(SO)/ CARE A1 (SO) (enhanced from 79 Cr) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB+(SO) 1260 Revised from India Pvt Ltd /CARE A3+(SO) Provisional CARE A-(SO)/ CARE A1 (SO) (reduced from 151 Cr) *proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding company DSI Evershine Oleochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Evershine Oleochem Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 15 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Gourishankar Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.5 Assigned Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 52.5 Assigned CARE A4 Gyanmudra Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.2 Assigned Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147 Assigned Jabalpur Msw Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+(SO) 1240 Reaffirmed JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 1416.4 (reduced from 144.64 Cr) JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 203.2 (reduced from 20.66 Cr) JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 100 /CARE A3 Kalima Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.8 Assigned Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.23 crore) Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.4 Revised from CARE B+ Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 5239.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 57999.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.1650.37 crore) Matrix Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 318.7 Reaffirmed Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 78.7 Revised from CARE BB National Bank For Agriculture And LT Instruments CARE AAA 128190 Reaffirmed Rural Development Naturals And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.1 Reaffirmed Nish Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Pareena Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 395 Assigned Passavant Energy And Environment LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+(SO) 120 Revised from India Pvt Ltd CARE A- (SO) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) Passavant Energy And Environment LT / ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ 512 Revised from India Pvt Ltd (SO)/CARE A3+ CARE A-(SO)/ (SO) CARE A1 (SO) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) Pato Builders Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Platina Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 163.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 17.16 crore) Pradeep Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed R Chem (Somanahalli) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5 Cr) Raja Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 386.6 Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.4 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2768.1 Revised from CARE A Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 9150 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2200 Reaffirmed Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 200 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.5 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 9 Cr) Shiva Shakti Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2621.7 Reaffirmed Shivansh Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470 Reaffirmed Shreeji Blocks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Vardhaman Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 267.7 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 12.15 Cr) Sri Anjaneya Agro-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 363.3 Revised from CARE BB- SRM Civil Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Assigned TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 Cr) TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 4100 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from 400 Cr) TCG Hamilton India Ltd Proposed PS issue CARE A-(RPS) 400 Assigned Union Agrotech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vijaya Durga Green Fields Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 590 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)