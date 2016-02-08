Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed
Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10 Cr)
Angel's Aluminium Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed
Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 190 Reaffirmed
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 136 Assigned
Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 295 Revised from
CARE A4
Drake And Scull Water And Energy ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A1+ (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
^ backed by the stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from ICICI Bank Limited rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+
Evershine Oleochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned
Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed
Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.275 crore)
Naturals And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from
CARE A4
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 200
Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 136.1 Assigned
Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Revised from
CARE A1
Silver Star Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A2 112.4 Reaffirmed
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2.5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd Medium Term CARE BBB+ (FD) 10000 Reaffirmed
Instrument - Fixed
Deposit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadi Procon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
AI Cotton Industries Bk Facility - - Suspended
Ainaj Industries Bk Facility - - Suspended
Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106 Reaffirmed
Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed
Angel's Aluminium Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Aruna Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned
Astron Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
AVR Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 443 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 46.85 Cr)
Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6.3 Reaffirmed
Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1303.3 Reaffirmed
Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Assigned
Colour Flex Laminators Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
D.M. Jewellers Bk Facility - - Suspended
Dewashish Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended
Divyaratna Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from
CARE BB-
Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+(SO) 310 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd CARE A- (SO)
(enhanced from 21 Cr) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from
the ultimate holding company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI)
Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+(SO) 10 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd Provisional
CARE A- (SO)
(reduced from 11 Cr) *proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee from the ultimate holding company DSI
Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT / ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB+(SO) 1040 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd /CARE A3+(SO) CARE A-(SO)/
CARE A1 (SO)
(enhanced from 79 Cr) # backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
from the ultimate holding company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI)
Drake And Scull Water And Energy LT / ST Bk Fac * CARE BBB+(SO) 1260 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd /CARE A3+(SO) Provisional
CARE A-(SO)/
CARE A1 (SO)
(reduced from 151 Cr) *proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee from the ultimate holding company DSI
Evershine Oleochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed
Evershine Oleochem Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 15 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Gourishankar Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.5 Assigned
Gujarat Liqui Pharmacaps Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 52.5 Assigned
CARE A4
Gyanmudra Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.2 Assigned
Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147 Assigned
Jabalpur Msw Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+(SO) 1240 Reaffirmed
JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 1416.4
(reduced from 144.64 Cr)
JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 203.2
(reduced from 20.66 Cr)
JRE Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 100
/CARE A3
Kalima Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.8 Assigned
Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.9.23 crore)
Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned
Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 5239.5 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 57999.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.1650.37 crore)
Matrix Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 318.7 Reaffirmed
Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 78.7 Revised from
CARE BB
National Bank For Agriculture And LT Instruments CARE AAA 128190 Reaffirmed
Rural Development
Naturals And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.1 Reaffirmed
Nish Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Pareena Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 395 Assigned
Passavant Energy And Environment LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB+(SO) 120 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd CARE A- (SO)
# backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding
company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI)
Passavant Energy And Environment LT / ST Bk Fac # CARE BBB+ 512 Revised from
India Pvt Ltd (SO)/CARE A3+ CARE A-(SO)/
(SO) CARE A1 (SO)
# backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the ultimate holding
company - Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI)
Pato Builders Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Platina Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 163.1 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 17.16 crore)
Pradeep Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed
R Chem (Somanahalli) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 5 Cr)
Raja Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 386.6
Relemac Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.4 Assigned
Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2768.1 Revised from
CARE A
Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 9150 Revised from
CARE A1+ CARE A /
CARE A1
Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2200 Reaffirmed
Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 200 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.5 Revised from
CARE B
(enhanced from 9 Cr)
Shiva Shakti Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2621.7 Reaffirmed
Shivansh Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 470 Reaffirmed
Shreeji Blocks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shri Vardhaman Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 267.7 Revised from
CARE B
(Enhanced from 12.15 Cr)
Sri Anjaneya Agro-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 363.3 Revised from
CARE BB-
SRM Civil Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Assigned
TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 150 Cr)
TBEA Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 4100 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
(enhanced from 400 Cr)
TCG Hamilton India Ltd Proposed PS issue CARE A-(RPS) 400 Assigned
Union Agrotech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Vijaya Durga Green Fields Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned
Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned
VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 590 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 60 Cr)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
