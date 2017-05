Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 154 Reaffirmed Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac 80 Reaffirmed Ah Mallick Agro Services And Cold ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.6 Assigned Storage Pvt. Ltd. Ahw Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Amanta Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135.5 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Art And Crafts Exclusives ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Elite Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE A4 Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Reaffirmed Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Dewan Chand ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Faran Teppich Exports Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 45 Reaffirmed Gajanand Spintex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Gupta Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Reaffirmed Indianivesh Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Indianivesh Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 650 Reaffirmed Inkel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1300 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) Janki Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1070 Revised from CARE A4 J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.00 Cr) K.N. Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 790 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Kusum International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 355 Assigned Nandi Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Quadrant Televentures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 244 Reaffirmed Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.0 crore) Sanjay Trade Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Sheikh Bhullan Carpets Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Tavasya Venture Partners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.30 crore) Transstadia Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Ual Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1150 Reaffirmed Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5338 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaren Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Reaffirmed Adani Infrastructure And Developers Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 147372.8Reaffirmed Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 12869.1 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE Withdrawn A2+ Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - 30 Reaffirmed Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.18 crore) Afcan Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Ah Mallick Agro Services And Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 91.7 Assigned Storage Pvt. Ltd. Ahw Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Alaska Rubbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 47 Assigned Amanta Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 727.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.83.01 crore) Amanta Healthcare Ltd Medium Term CARE BBB- (FD) 100 Assigned Instrument - Fixed Deposit Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4135 Revised from CARE BB / Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1261.1 Reaffirmed Art And Crafts Exclusives LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Assigned A4 Ashok Leyland Wind Energy Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Bahl Paper Mills Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended /CARE A3+ Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 217.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.24.53 crore) Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Bhavani Gems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 3228 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Bholaram Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 138.9 Assigned Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Care Corupack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 237.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.46 Cr) Cedar Mfi Trust 19 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Chacha Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Revised from CARE B+ Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1015 Assigned Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1100 Reaffirmed Derewala Industries Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE Suspended A3 Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustLT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB- 90.6 Reaffirmed Dewan Chand LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Elite Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Revised from CARE BB Essel Gwalior Shivpuri Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 10900 Reaffirmed Ltd Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Gajanand Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 184.9 Assigned Gajraj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 223 Revised from CARE C Granules India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Growing Opportunity Finance (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.4 Reaffirmed Gupta Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128 Reaffirmed Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 34850 Revised from CARE A- Handicraft Collections India Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac Suspended Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 34 Reaffirmed Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac - 100 Withdrawn # the Short-term facility (LER limit) has been withdrawn as the company has surrendered the aforementioned bank facilities. Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3050 Reaffirmed A1+ Inkel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Revised from CARE BBB- Inkel Ltd Proposed Fixed CARE BBB+ (FD) 400 Revised from Deposit Programme CARE BBB (FD) J. V. Gokal And Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn (reduced from 0.87 Cr) Janki Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5136.8 Revised from CARE B+ Jupiter Wagons Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K.N. Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 19 Reaffirmed K.N. Resources Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kalone Cv Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn Kalone Cv Ifmr Capital 2014 Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn Kataria Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Kc Social Welfare Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Khivraj Vahan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Reaffirmed /CARE A4 Kusum International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Ltd Bk Fac CARE A Withdrawn Laser Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 340 Assigned Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB (SO) 1292.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB (SO) 400 Assigned Lava Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - NFB CARE BBB (SO) 140 Revised from CARE BBB- Leela Business Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.5 Reaffirmed Mahadev Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Marutinandan Ginning And Pressing Bk Fac Suspended Factory Nandi Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 84 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.89 Cr) Narsingh Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Reaffirmed Nutrient Marine Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 Cr) Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A+ 18021.6 under credit External watch Commercial Borrowing Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD (NCD) Issue CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries NCDs CARE B- 978.6 Assigned Ltd Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 562.4 Revised from Ltd CARE C Paul And Co Steel Merchants Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prayas Engineering Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE Withdrawn A2+ Prompt Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Quadrant Televentures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.2 Reaffirmed Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 335.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.10 crore) Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure Pvt LBk Fac - - Suspended Ranjit Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 236.6 Revised from CARE A (SO) Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 65000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Principal CARE PP-MLD AA+1500 Reaffirmed Protected Market Linked Debenture Sajjala Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 78.4 Reaffirmed Sajjala Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Reaffirmed Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A4 Salasar Stainless Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) Suspended Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Sanjay Trade Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Revised from CARE B+ Se Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 3580 Reaffirmed Se Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive (Uk) Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB (SO) 139.8 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2865.8 Reaffirmed Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sheikh Bhullan & Sons. Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Shreekant Agro Industries Pvt Public LLT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Shubham Tex-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.6 Reaffirmed Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Silver Enterprise Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE BB+ Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Swathy Smart Cards Hi Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 426.6 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE BB Swathy Smart Cards Hi Tech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 118.5 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE A4 Tavasya Venture Partners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Texplas India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Transstadia Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Ual Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 968.5 Reaffirmed Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300.7 Revised from CARE BB- Vanan Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 202.8 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Apex Laboratories Private Limited (ALPL; rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6787.5 Reaffirmed Yash Knitwear LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)