Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1020 Reaffirmed Anand Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Anandaloke Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.19 CR) D.P. Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Deccan Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 340 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Finolex J-Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 53.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.40 CR) Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Kkalpana Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3650 Revised from CARE A2 Navin Housing And Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed R.K. Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 350 Reaffirmed Ra International ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80340 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd CP/Short term debt CARE A2+ 28800 Reaffirmed issue S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 540 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by SPCPL. S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue^ CARE A1+ (SO) 120 Reaffirmed ^ credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided/to be provided by SPCPL. Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 630 Reaffirmed Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215 Reaffirmed (reduced from 34.50 CR) Singrauli Finlease Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned South West Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Vascular Concepts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Vedant Dyestuffs & Intermediaries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishnu Saran & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Trancity Finance & Leasing Ltd Medium Term CARE B+(FD) 30 Reaffirmed Instrument-FD LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 24/7Customer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed Adani Agri Logistics (Dewas) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 271.7 Revised CARE A3+ from CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Harda) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 267.7 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 266.5 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Mp) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 284.7 Revised CARE A3+ from CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Satna) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 267.5 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics (Ujjain) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 273.1 Revised CARE A3+ from CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Adani Agri Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3860 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.415 crore) Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 900 Revised From CARE BBB(SO)# #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Agroh Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 65.3 Revised A2+ from CARE BBB(SO)/ CARE A3+(SO)# #backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Agroh Infrastructure Developers Private Ltd (AIDPL, rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Anand Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17.5 Assigned Anandaloke Medical Centre Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 65.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.52 CR) Aravali Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 1127.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 102.39 crore) Aravali Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed FacDerivative Fac Arg Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Arkade Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aswini Apartments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1100 Reaffirmed Bliss Impex Bk Fac - - Suspended Chowringhee Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Cosmos Infra Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 720 Assigned Deccan Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 155.7 Revised from CARE BBB Dhanraj Dhadda & Sons Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 700 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA-(Is) - Reaffirmed Finolex J-Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 390.4 Reaffirmed Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd LT NCD Issue* CARE AA+ (SO) 650^ Reaffirmed * backed by joint and several Credit Support Undertaking(CSU) from S C Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, S P Finance Pvt Ltd, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investment Corporation Pvt. Ltd; jointly referred to as Credit Support Providers (CSPs); to unconditionally and irrevocably ensure timely servicing of rated debt obligations. ^Amount outstanding as on December 31, 2015. Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1387.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 153.21 CR) Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kkalpana Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3458.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 447.05 CR) Maru Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 1769 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 168.01 crore) Maru Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed FacDerivative Fac Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO) 1950 Assigned Navin Housing And Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd BONDS - - Withdrawn Ojaswi Marbles And Granites Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B- / 175.3 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (Reduced from 19.24 CR) Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Borrowing CARE AAA/ 600000* Reaffirmed for FY16 CARE A1+ * includes short-term borrowing aggregating Rs.25,000 crore (enhanced from Rs.16,000 crore) as a sublimit to the total borrowing programme. Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 78200 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd LT CARE A- 30000 Reaffirmed Instruments (NCD) Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.9 Reaffirmed Revati Texwinka Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 35 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Royal Proptech Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 750 Reaffirmed S. T Electricals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sempertrans India Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE A- / 15 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Sempertrans India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A- / 90 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt LtdProposed NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss CARE A-(SO) 217 Assigned Facility (SL) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA(SO) 5167.1 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000.3 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75.00 CR) CARE A1 Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00 CR) Singrauli Finlease Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned South West Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sri Maanasa Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116 Assigned Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88.2 Revised from CARE BB- Trion Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 364 Assigned Uco Bank Proposed CARE A+ 25000 Assigned Additional Tier-1 (Basel III) Bonds Uco Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA 3750 Revised Bonds (Series IX & from CARE AA+ Series X) Uco Bank Proposed CARE AA 15000 Revised Infrastructure from CARE AA+ Bonds Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 6200 Revised Bonds (Series I & from CARE AA III) Uco Bank Perpetual CARE AA- 1500 Revised Bonds (Series I) from CARE AA Vascular Concepts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Vedant Dyestuffs & Intermediaries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 231.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.18.73 crore) Vishnu Saran & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 