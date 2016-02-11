Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bawa Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7 Cr) Devi Construction Company Privte Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Excel Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Jhawar International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Assigned Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 226 Revised from Fund based) CARE A4+ Nirmal Cars Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50 Cr) PCL Oil & Solvents Ltd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 975 Reaffirmed Rama Handicrafts ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Revised from CARE D Rathod Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Ritzy Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 125 Cr) Ritzy Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 380 Reaffirmed Shree Bhimeshwari Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 29.7 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE A4 Shree Siddhivinayak Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4.5 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE A4 Shriya Overseas Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8 Cr) Surat Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bawa Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 Cr) Bawa Float Glass Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A3+ Bridge Track And Tower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.85 Cr) Bridge Track And Tower Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Capital First Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.250 crore) Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 28500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2350 crore) Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) CMM Infraprojects Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Devi Construction Company Privte Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 49 Revised from CARE BBB+ Future Eco Crete Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jet Granito Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 335 Reaffirmed Joy Syndicate & Enclave Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133 Reaffirmed K C Singla Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.8 Reaffirmed Kontinental Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13 Cr) Kontinental Steel And Power Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 130 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (reduced from 15 Cr) Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Ltd Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE BBB- 196.9 Revised from CARE BB+ *outstanding as on December 31, 2015 Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 387.1 Revised from based) CARE BB+ Nashik District Maratha Vidya PrasarakLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 140 Revised from Samaj CARE A (Reduced from Rs.14.72 crore) Nirmal Cars Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Pacific Paper Products Bk Fac - - Suspended Pack Print Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.50 Cr) PAE Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE B+ PAE Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE B+ / CARE A4+ Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB PCL Oil & Solvents Ltd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Reaffirmed Pioneer Pultru Tech Engineering Pvt Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Rama Handicrafts LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16.5 Revised from CARE D Ritzy Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31 Cr) Ritzy Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 180 Reaffirmed S T Woven Bags Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Bhimeshwari Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1809.2 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE BB Shree Siddhivinayak Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1297.6 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE BB Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriya Overseas Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shubh Nil Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.1 Assigned Shyam Dhani Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned SKS Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260 Revised from CARE B+ Sona Diamond And Gold Exporters Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Varadaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.4 Reaffirmed Surat Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Titan Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 12.27 Cr) Topaz Piping Indsutries Bk Fac - - Suspended VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Zenstar Jewellery Llp LT/ ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 