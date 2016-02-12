Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ^Provisional 50 Assigned CARE A3 (SO)* *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Akbar Travels of India Pvt. Ltd (ATIPL). ^The final rating for proposed short term bank facilities would be assigned on submission and verification of the guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Revised from CARE D Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7950 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP* CARE A2 250 Reaffirmed * Carved out of working capital limits Godavari Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 Il&Fs Education & Technology Services Proposed CP(CP) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Issue Il&Fs Renewable Energy Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 10750 Reaffirmed - ST Loans^ ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd. (IEDCL, rated CARE A) to the short-term bank facilities of IREL Ju Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Assigned Malaiya Tractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33 Reaffirmed Shendra Green Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac-NonFB* CARE A1 (SO) 37.5 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited (IREL). Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1500 Withdrawn Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Sri Ram Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Sun Art Exporters Bk facility CARE A4+ Suspended Tcns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Assigned Trinetra Cement Ltd ST Bk Facilitie CARE A3 200 Continues to be on Credit Watch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accusonic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 100 Assigned *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Akbar Travels of India Pvt. Ltd (ATIPL) Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE B (SO) 1478.8 Revised from CARE D @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Bharat Hotels Limited (BHL; rated 'CARE B/ CARE A4') Apollo Zipper India Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE B (SO) 247.5 Revised from CARE D $ backed by letter of comfort from Bharat Hotels Limited (BHL; rated 'CARE B/CARE A4') Banerjee Auto Corporation Bk facility CARE BB- Suspended Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE B 7995.4 Revised from CARE D Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1382.9 Revised from CARE D Bothe Windfarm Development Co. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 8930 Reaffirmed Bothe Windfarm Development Co. Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 280 Reaffirmed (Working Capital Loan) Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Assigned Decent Laminates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Withdrawn A4 Dish Tv India Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A / CARE 1402 Withdrawn A1 Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5380.9 Reaffirmed G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended Gati Motors Pvt. Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ Suspended Gemini Power Hydraulic Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Godavari Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Revised from CARE BB Il&Fs Tamilnadu Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 60800 Reaffirmed Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2050 Reaffirmed Ju Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Kujjal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE B (SO) 1466.3 Revised from CARE D Makpower Transformers Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Malaiya Tractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.4 Reaffirmed Mascot Engitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 48000 Revised from CARE A P.M. Dall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Panna Motors Bk facility CARE BB- Suspended Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 159.5 Assigned Radheshyam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 110 Reaffirmed A4 Ray Engineering Ltd Bk facility CARE BBB- Suspended Sentini Sanitarywares Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Assigned Sharda International School Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Withdrawn A4 Shendra Green Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL* CARE A (SO) 63.5 Revised from CARE A- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited (IREL). Shendra Green Energy Ltd LT Bk CARE A (SO) 70 Revised from Fac-Fundbased* CARE A- (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited (IREL). Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt LtBk facility CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3+ Sivadharshini Papers Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE B Suspended Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.3 Assigned Sri Ram Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12.5 Revised from CARE BB- Tcns Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB 500 Continues to be on Credit Watch Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE BBB+ (SO) 1615.6 Continues to be on Credit Watch *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by IL&FS Renewable Energy Limited (IREL). Vatsa Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 