Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arido Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.4 Assigned Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Emami Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 250.0 CR) Eros Minerock Products Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.80 CR) Flora O Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Indicon Westfalia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 42.5 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt (STD)/CP CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (CP) Issue(Standalone) J P Extrusiontech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Knack Technopack ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Assigned Maruti Fertochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Prakash Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Prakash Plastic Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 (increased from 6,000 CR) Saga Automotive (India) Pvt Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 303 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2Z Infraservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 440 Reaffirmed Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Andhra Bank Proposed Basel III CARE AA- 8000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds of Andhra Bk Arido Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81.6 Assigned Ava Apparels Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A472 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CARE AA 10000 Assigned Bonds (Under Basel III) Coromandel Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 91.43 CR) Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 230 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Disha Education Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Emami Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Issue (reduced from 500.0 CR) Eros Minerock Products Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.9 Reaffirmed Eros Minerock Products Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Flora O Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE BB Golden Mandhir Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 149.5 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Harsh Gathani Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 249 Revised from CARE BB Hi-Tech Engineering Corporation India Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Indicon Westfalia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 220 Reaffirmed Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 5500 Reaffirmed A1+ J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.54 CR) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4 Kancheswar Sugar Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Knack Technopack LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 208 Reaffirmed Knack Technopack LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 85 Assigned A4 Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Maruti Fertochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Revised from CARE BB+ Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4684.6 Reaffirmed Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Prakash Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 111.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.00 CR) Prakash Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.7 Assigned Prakash Plastic Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Assigned A4+ Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd NCD@ CARE AA(SO) 2000 Assigned @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Tata Housing Development Co Limited (Rated CARE AA/ CARE A1+) R&D Multiples (Metal Cast) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2114.9 Reaffirmed R. K. Marble Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1450 Reaffirmed A1+ Rcs Steel & Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 53 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 365000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY16 (reduced from 45,500 CR) S K Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Saga Automotive (India) Pvt Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 216.2 Assigned Samruddhi Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 24.5 Assigned Shree Om Traders Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Sales Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended State Bank Of Travancore PROPOSED BASEL III - - Withdrawn COMPLAINT TIER II BOND Sunrise International Labs Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Techno India Bk Fac - - Suspended The Phaltan Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Truba Education Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Uttrayan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 425.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.27.32 CR) Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A- 39000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds (Series I - Tranche I) West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 2500 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds (Series I - Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE A- 5000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds (Series II) West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE A- 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. 