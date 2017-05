Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritlal Naresh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Aym Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2060 Reaffirmed Aym Syntex Ltd CP* CARE A1 250 Assigned * carved out of working capital limits Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 2.10 Cr) Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Jhawar International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Assigned Mahaan Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Precision Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 387.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.38.00 crore) Quadrant Televentures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 244 Reaffirmed Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt. Ltd. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 8000 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ % 2000 Sakar Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Agrawal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.98 Cr) Allcargo Shipping Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA (SO) 500 Assigned Fundbased -TL Allcargo Shipping Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE AA (SO) 20 Assigned Fundbased Limits Amritlal Naresh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Revised from CARE B+ Ankit Polysack India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aym Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1502.7 Reaffirmed Aym Syntex Ltd LT instruments CARE A 250 Assigned (NCD) Balaji Alliance Developers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Birin Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bsr Super Speciality Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 338 Revised from CARE BBB- Camden Industries Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE AAA (SO) 6500 Assigned * Provisional *backed by proposed underwriting commitment from Axis Capital Limited (ACL) to cover all obligations that may arise on the rated NCDs. Dbl Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1015 Assigned Durga Rice Mills Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Eswari Electricals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gagan Resources Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gitansh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 540 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 44 Cr) Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.2.17 crore] Goyal Energy & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 395 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.42.70 Cr) Gumbi Software Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hamir Real Estate Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Intas Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jva Management Advisors Pvt Ltd Secured NCD^ CARE BB+ (SO) 450 Reaffirmed ^Repayable at end of September 2018 along with accrued interest Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60.1 Revised from CARE BB Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 300 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Krishan Chander Ramesh Chander Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishana Phoschem Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 170 Reaffirmed A3 L.R. Sharma & Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended Lakhtarwala Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 120 Assigned A3 Lotus Bullions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahaan Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Assigned Maharashtra Airport Development Co. LT NCD CARE A- 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Maharashtra Airport Development Co. LT Bking Fac-Fund CARE A- 4500 Reaffirmed Ltd based Term Loan Mechsol Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Modern Rice & General Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Mohan Project Contactors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Project Contactors Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P&R Engineering Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 168.8 Assigned Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Precision Engineers & Fabricators Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Prime Life Space Consultancy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 117.5 Assigned Prime Life Space Consultancy Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB (Is) Assigned Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 368.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 34.58 crore) Quadrant Televentures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.2 Reaffirmed R.E.C. Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Raj Engineers And Constructions Bk Fac - - Suspended Raj India Auto Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajib Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rama Shyma Papers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ranjit Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 236.6 Revised from CARE A (SO) (reduced from Rs.35.31 crore) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Ranjit Buildcon Limited. Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 323 Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. CARE BBB- (reduced from 63.22 Cr) Reddy Housing Pvt Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn Reddy Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs - - Withdrawn Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ % 26000 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE A+ % 8000 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -2 CARE A+ % 7800 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -3 CARE A+ % 3650 Rock Regency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 41.1 Reaffirmed Sakar Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.30 Cr) Satya Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn Shree Balram Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sirium Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Salasar Balaji Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 970.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 92.08 Cr) Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 8 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Sthapatya Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tamboli Osborn Metaltech Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tamboli Profiles Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tapovan International School Bk Fac - - Suspended Tech Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vasavi Estates Bk Fac - - Suspended Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 224 Reaffirmed Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 305.8 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Vishnuji Refinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Xrbia Abode Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Assigned Xrbia Chakan Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Assigned Xrbia Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Assigned Xrbia North Hinjewadi Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned Ltd Xrbia Warai Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 