Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Bsr Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A3 Bsr Diagnostic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE A3 De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Devgiri Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Earth Stahl And Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4 Revised from CARE A4 Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 252.5 Reaffirmed Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20.5 Revised from CARE A4 (Enhanced from 8.50 crore) Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Jbf Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 16000 Reaffirmed Kim Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Patel Integarted Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 199.9 Assigned Pinnae Feeds Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed R. A. Shaikh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed Rc Golden Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Standalone Shree Bhavani Cleaning ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 55.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Transways Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4 Reaffirmed Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Retail Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Programme (Jewellery Purchase Scheme) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alpha Malts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 248.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.51CR) Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bharat Spun Pipe And Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Company Bsr Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 91.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Bsr Diagnostic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 756.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Chandra Autowheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.7 Reaffirmed Devgiri Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 141.6 Assigned Dolbi'S Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Earth Stahl And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 196.5 Revised from CARE BB- Essencia Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 141.4 Reaffirmed G. Prabhakar Bk Fac - - Suspended Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB CARE C 145 Revised from CARE B+ Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 14.2 Revised from CARE B+ Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.8 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 8.29 crore) Gour Road Tar Coat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Gour Road Tar Coat Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A470 Assigned Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 632.8 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 540 Assigned Jbf Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4292.7 Reaffirmed Keventer Agro Ltd Outstanding issuer - - Notice of Withdrawal Kim Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 Assigned Kim Chemicals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 55.5 Assigned A4+ Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 403.4 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD Issue - - Withdrawn Maha Hotel Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Navayuga Quazigund Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22094.1 Reaffirmed Nsl Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Ongole Arogya Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 380 Revised from CARE BB Patel Integarted Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 51.6 Assigned Patel Integarted Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 458.5 Assigned Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 381.5 Reaffirmed Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 125 Reaffirmed AA(SO)/CARE A1+ Pinnae Feeds Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac ProvCARE AA / 620 Reaffirmed ProvCARE A1+ Prime Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Q Nineth Ceramics Bk Fac - - Suspended R. A. Shaikh Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 109.2 Revised from CARE BB- Rda Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 480.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Reliance Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Rishi Ice And Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.2 Revised from CARE B S J Contracts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarjay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Sathy Silks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivagrico Implements Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Bhavani Cleaning LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Sai Hasti Agro Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 382.3 Reaffirmed Sohan Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons Bk Fac - - Suspended Soltex Petroproducts Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 248 Reaffirmed A4+ Spherecube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sri Bajrang Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Survi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Survi Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Swathi Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Tarsons Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 675.1 Revised from CARE BBB Teemage Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Telugu Cine Workers Co-Operative Bk Fac - - Suspended Housing Society Ltd The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 77.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Transways Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94 Reaffirmed Vibrant Fab Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 125 Assigned A4 Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA 2309.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Welspun India Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 