Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons & Rings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.05 CR) Anindita Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.8 Assigned Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A2 150 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFBL) CARE A1+ 111 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 940 Reaffirmed Him Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3500 Revised from CARE A2+ Indofil Industries Ltd CP* CARE A1 1000 Revised from CARE A2+ * carved out of sanctioned WC limits Last Mile Vas Management Ltd Proposed ST CARE A3+(SO) 21 Assigned Bk Fac- BG@ @ Backed by proposed joint and several corporate guarantee to be extended by Essel Infraprojects Ltd and Essel Utilities Distribution Company Limited towards the debt repayment obligations for the entire tenure of the facility/facilities. Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.00 CR) Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.71 CR) Natural Tex Yarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Reaffirmed Peerless Fund ST Open-Ended Debt CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Scheme Salient Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Shairu Gems Diamond Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd FD CARE BBB+ (FD) 1750 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abilities India Pistons & Rings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 4.06 CR) Acacia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ahuja Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 133 Assigned Amrut Exports Bk Fac-Fund CARE BB+/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed Based-LT/STEPC/PSC A4+ (enhanced from 20.00 CR) Anindita Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 190.5 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 [Enhanced from 13.45 CR] Balaji Steel & Pipes Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhavesh Ginning Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Chitkara Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7157.9 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.673 crore] D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 1115.9 Reaffirmed Dinkar Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 5.00 CR) Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn E Centric Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.0 CR) Ecl Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 27500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 750 CR) Ecohomes Townships Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 340 Assigned Enkay Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87.5 Revised from CARE BB Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gajanan Beverages Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gna Udyog Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Godavari Commodities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6549.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 700 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Gvk Emergency Management And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 360 Reaffirmed Institute (enhanced from 17.50 CR) Gvk Emergency Management And Research LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 110 Reaffirmed Institute CARE A3+ H.R Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 2010 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Indofil Industries Limited (IIL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A1(SO) /Revised from CARE A2+(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Indofil Industries Limited (IIL) (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Indofil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2804.5 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A14750 Reaffirmed /Revised from CARE A2+ Jalandhar Leather (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.5 Assigned K.A.R Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended K.P Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Last Mile Vas Management Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB+(SO) 1330.4 Assigned Bk Fac- TL@ @ Backed by proposed joint and several corporate guarantee to be extended by Essel Infraprojects Ltd and Essel Utilities Distribution Company Limited towards the debt repayment obligations for the entire tenure of the facility/facilities. Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.10 CR) Madhya Pradesh Cupro Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 4.50 CR) Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahaluxmi Steels LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Marian Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Metrochem Api Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Multilink Bk Fac - - Suspended Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 44.2 Reaffirmed Nalli Nkr Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1045.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 92.46 CR) Natural Tex Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 551.5 Reaffirmed Pankaj Agro Protinex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Precision Granites Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series I CARE BBB(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Board Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series II CARE BBB(SO) 4999.3 Reaffirmed Board Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series III CARE BBB(SO) 1500.3 Reaffirmed Board Punjab Infrastructure Development Bonds - Series IV CARE BBB(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Board A, B, C Radha Casting & Metalik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 47.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.35 CR) Raghu Rama Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned S.P.S. Hospitality And Entertainment Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Sabarmati Capital Two Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Salient Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B 79.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.25 CR) Saraswathi Broilers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Sardar Solvex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sardar Solvex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shairu Gems Diamond Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 240 CR) Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 390 Reaffirmed Sonamoti Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Murugar Spinning Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123 Revised from CARE BB- [Reduced from Rs.12.75 crore] Tirupati Sarjan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Sarjan Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 42.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Universal Polysack (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 112 Reaffirmed Varad Fertilisers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Reaffirmed Vega Jeweldiam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Viral Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)