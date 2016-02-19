Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Fishmeal & Fishoil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Associated Container Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd. Deep Plast Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.9 CR) Faze Three Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Based - STBG/LC Gemco Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Revised from CARE A4 Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FBL)CARE A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kryfs Power Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2050 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 175 CR) Metroglobal Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Revised from CARE A3+ Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Assigned Premierworld Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 132.1 Reaffirmed Sai Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.00 CR) Shafa Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Sona Wires Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Topline Industries (Raj.) Unit-Ii ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Val Pack Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vardhaman Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Akash Fishmeal & Fishoil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260 Assigned Akshat Exim Bk Fac - - Suspended Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.09 crore) Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Anupam Mhi Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arg Royal Ensign Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 84.7 Revised from CARE B Aroma Organics Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Associated Container Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Atharva Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Baroda Bushings & Insulators Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed Cerec Metalform Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Circuit Systems (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended City Gold Fashion Jewellery, Kasargod LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB 45 Assigned City Gold Fashion Jewellery, MangaloreLT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB- 150 Assigned Classic Build Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementLT Bk Fac CARE D 46.4 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd. Deep Plast Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 5 CR ) Durga Marble And Minerals LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A484 Assigned E.P. Industrial And Agro Products Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Eldyne Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended En En Electrical Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Faze Three Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE C 8 Reaffirmed - LT-TL Faze Three Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE C 572.5 Reaffirmed - LT-EPC/PSC Fedbank Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Fedbank Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Gajraj Mining Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gaytri Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.3 Reaffirmed Gemco Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 159.9 Revised from CARE B+ Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Reaffirmed Guna Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 576.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 63.87 crore) Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64 Assigned Hanuman Dal Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 253.2 Assigned Hanuman Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 186.1 Assigned Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE C/ 53000 Reaffirmed (Non-FB Limits) CARE A4 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 25948.6 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE D 15000 Reaffirmed limits) Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd NCD - I CARE D 890 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd NCD - II CARE D 1068 Reaffirmed Imi Abrasives Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Issue Of Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 2140 Reaffirmed (reduced from 300.0 CR) Issue Of Amri Hospitals Ltd LT NCD CARE A-(SO) 1460 Assigned Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned Jain Grani Marmo Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1485.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2488.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.199.41 crore) Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 120 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1292 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 95.1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE BBB 185.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.29.43 crore) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE BBB 545.1 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from Rs.56.61 crore) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE BBB 1124.8 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from Rs.114.45 crore) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE BBB 550 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1610 Reaffirmed (Non-FBL) CARE A3+ Karthikeya Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.4 Revised from CARE B Keti Sangam Infrastructure (India) LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 3112.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.274.51 crore) Kevin Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.84 CR) Kryfs Power Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 20 CR) Kunal Lohachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Logan Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145 Assigned Meena Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Metroglobal Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Revised from CARE BBB Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Navachetana Microfin Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Nifty Technologies LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 104.7 Assigned CARE A4 Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30.8 Assigned Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ^LT Bk Fac- (FB) CARE A(SO) 37.5 Revised from CARE A- (SO) ^backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL). # Rating was provisional, pending execution of the corporate guarantee documents for BG amounting to Rs.2.6 crore. KRYFS has now executed a revised corporate guarantee on December 09, 2015 for a total sum of Rs.13.75 crore i.e. the entire rated (including enhanced) facilities of Pratik Transformers Pvt. Ltd. Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ^LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 74 Revised from (Non-FB)- BG /CARE A1(SO) CARE A2+ (SO) (enhanced from 5.40 CR)^backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL). # Rating was provisional, pending execution of the corporate guarantee documents for BG amounting to Rs.2.6 crore. KRYFS has now executed a revised corporate guarantee on December 09, 2015 for a total sum of Rs.13.75 crore i.e. the entire rated (including enhanced) facilities of Pratik Transformers Pvt. Ltd. Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ^LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 26 Revised from (Non-FB)- BG /CARE A1(SO) CARE A2+ (SO) ^backed by unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL). # Rating was provisional, pending execution of the corporate guarantee documents for BG amounting to Rs.2.6 crore. KRYFS has now executed a revised corporate guarantee on December 09, 2015 for a total sum of Rs.13.75 crore i.e. the entire rated (including enhanced) facilities of Pratik Transformers Pvt. Ltd. Pratisthan Coal Bricket Bk Fac - - Suspended Premierworld Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.1 Reaffirmed Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130* Reaffirmed *Rating of Term Loan of Rs. 0.44 crore withdrawn as the company has fully repaid its obligation and there is no outstanding against the rated facility. Rakesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rakesh Construction Company LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd On LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+(SO) 3500@ Placed on Credit Watch [enhanced from Rs 300 crore] @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Infrastructure Limited. Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd On LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 18345.6 Placed on credit watch Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd On LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 1750 Placed on Credit Watch Working Capital credit watch Limit Rjd Business Hub Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rjp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 550 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Rjp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2564.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 220.78 CR) Samarth Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shafa Education Society LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sona Wires Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.8 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 4.78 CR) Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.27 CR) Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36.8 Revised from And Research Centre Pvt Ltd CARE BB Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Medicine Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 66.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Sreekanth Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sukh Sagar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50 CR) Sun Face Ceramic Bk Fac - - Suspended Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 230.9 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.19.23 crore] Topline Industries (Raj.) Unit-Ii LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.1 Assigned Ujjayini Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 900 Reaffirmed Ujjayini Highways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 37.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO) Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vaibhav Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Val Pack Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.4 Revised from CARE B- Vardhaman Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 129.8 Revised from CARE BB West Bengal State Electricity LT - - Withdrawn Transmission Co. Ltd INST-BOND-SERIES I - TRANCHE 2 Woodfield Systems International Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.12.03 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)